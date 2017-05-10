Draghi gets hot under the collar under Dutch MP grilling

A tough day at the office for Mario Draghi.

The European Central Bank president is facing an unenviable grilling from Dutch MPs in the country’s parliament today which has left the usually implacable Italian riled.

Facing questions on a host of issues from the possibility of a Dutch eurozone exit, ECB stimulus measures as breaking EU treaty law, and the transparency of the central bank’s meetings, Mr Draghi has been getting hot under the collar in the more than three hour session in the Tweede Kamer.

When asked about the possibility of a eurozone member needing a debt restructuring, Mr Draghi snapped:

We don’t want to speculate on the probability of things that have no chance of happening. Why are you asking me that?

During one comic moment following the ringing of bells in the Tweede Kamer, one MP called out that the sound was the “end of your [QE] policies”.

Confronted with the possibility of the Netherlands leaving the eurozone from eurosceptic MP Thierry Baudet, Mr Draghi sniped:

The euro is irrevocable. This is the treaty. I will not speculate on something that has no basis. Our monetary policy has created the recovery…[and led to] 4.5m jobs in the eurozone so far. That’s the reality, the rest is speculation.

And just to prove there were no hard feelings, MPs ended the session with a departing gift of a solar-powered tulip for Mr Draghi, to remind him of the country’s famous asset price bubble and financial crisis.

“We want you to look at this tulip before your meetings”, said the head of the committee, Pieter Duisenberg – who is the son of the ECB’s first president, Wim Duisenberg.

Fitting.

