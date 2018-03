Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Donald Trump was hoping that the Russia probe would be over by now but, if anything, it is intensifying with the news that Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organisation to turn over documents. Daniel Dombey asks the FT's Demetri Sevastopulo and Ed Luce how damaging this is for the US president and whether an end is in sight.