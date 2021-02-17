China is exploring limits on exports of rare earth minerals needed for American F-35 fighter jets

China is exploring limits on exports of rare earth minerals that are crucial for the manufacture of American F-35 fighter jets, and stock trading volumes in Hong Kong have soared to four times those on London’s main exchange. The FT’s markets reporter, Nikou Asgari, explains why Amsterdam is becoming the European capital for Spacs. Plus, Chicago’s storied Second City comedy club may have a buyer.





China targets rare earth export curbs to hobble US defence industry

https://www.ft.com/content/d3ed83f4-19bc-4d16-b510-415749c032c1





European bankers set sights on Amsterdam as regional Spac capital

https://www.ft.com/content/240293a8-20ed-4cf3-a5ec-63dc1c2d9076?





Hong Kong stock trading volumes jump to 4 times those of LSE

https://www.ft.com/content/c324674c-c91e-427e-82c5-87a7e9a53bab

