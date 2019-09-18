A founder shareholder of Cenkos Securities with close links to stockpicker Neil Woodford is to leave the City of London stockbroker’s board as it grapples with pressure from an activist investor and declining revenues.

Paul Hodges, head of equity capital markets, is to step down from the board along with natural resources head Joe Nally, Cenkos said on Wednesday. The two will continue to lead their respective teams and remain on the company’s executive committee.

Cenkos said the changes will result in a smaller board with a majority of non-executive directors, which will bring it into line with “current regulatory and good corporate governance practices.”

“The board is enormously grateful to both Paul and Joe for the significant contribution they have each made to the development and success of Cenkos,” Jeff Hewitt, non-executive acting chairman said.

Mr Hodges was appointed to the board in 2012, and has over 30 years’ experience in the financial services sector. His longstanding links with Mr Woodford, which started when Mr Hodges wrote a 1997 note on tobacco stocks when working in research at Schroders that was influential in a successful contrarian bet for the fund manager, were widely regarded as key to the broker’s early success in the wake of its founding in 2004.

Deals between the two have included the refinancing of AA and the £1.2bn reverse takeover of used car dealership BCA Marketplace.

The boardroom reshuffle also comes as the specialist stockbroker faces pressure for more wholesale change from shareholder Crystal Amber, which is pushing Cenkos to find a new chief executive and has criticised the capability of current management.

“The board is in our view totally indecisive,” Richard Bernstein, head of Crystal Amber, told the Financial Times in June.

Cenkos also on Wednesday reported a “weak first half performance” and said full-year revenues may now fall below last year’s. Revenue for the six months to the end of June fell to £10.6m from £18.1m. The broker reported a pre-tax loss of £200,000 for the first-half, down from a profit of £500,000 a year ago.

Jim Durkin, who returned as chief executive in August after a two-year break, said: “As a result of the weak first half, revenue for the full year may be below that recorded in 2018, however the second half has started well with a number of transactions completed including an IPO.”