It is good to see government-commissioned research echoing our warning about the dangers of police forces innovating in silos to manage the vast quantities of data they hold (“Police fear use of AI may lead to bias against disadvantaged”, September 16).

Our research shows a worrying lack of oversight or legal framework to mitigate some hefty risks — of unlawful deployment, or of discrimination or bias that may be unwittingly built in. These dangers are exacerbated by a lack of transparency, central co-ordination or systematic knowledge-sharing between public bodies.

Within the right framework algorithmic systems — whether predictive policing, facial recognition technology or individual risk-assessment tools — can deliver benefits in the justice system such as efficacy, efficiency, accountability and consistency. We need to build a consensus rooted in the rule of law, which preserves rights and equality, to deliver a trusted and reliable justice system now and for the future.

Simon Davis

President, Law Society of England and Wales, London WC2, UK