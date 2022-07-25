The dollar’s surge to its highest level in 20 years is taking a toll on the corporate earnings of US companies with overseas operations, European bank earnings reports are expected to benefit from rising interest rates, and Ukraine’s Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko spoke to the FT about the challenges of managing his war-torn country’s finances.

Fed to implement second 0.75 point rate rise amid uncertainty over next steps

The strong dollar wipes billions off US corporate earnings

Ukraine set to request delay in foreign debt repayments

