The UK opposition party gathered for their annual conference this week and it was a success for leader Jeremy Corbyn. But how united is the party behind the scenes? And what can we expect to hear from the Conservatives next week? With Jim Pickard, Miranda Green and George Parker of the Financial Times. Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Janina Conboye.

