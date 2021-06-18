Investors brush off inflation fears and rush into corporate debt
The premium above super-safe US Treasuries that investors demand to buy risky corporate debt has dropped to its lowest level in more than a decade, and tensions between Hong Kong and Taiwan threaten one of the region’s most important trade and investment relationships. Plus, the FT’s race and equalities correspondent, Taylor Nicole Rogers, explains why some black Americans take a dim view of America’s newfound embrace of the Juneteenth holiday.
Bond spreads collapse as investors rush into risky corporate debt
Hong Kong-Taiwan spat threatens cross-Strait business
Companies’ embrace of Juneteenth holiday rings hollow to some
Ronaldo’s Coke moment signals shifting balance of power in sport
