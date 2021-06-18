Investors brush off inflation fears and rush into corporate debt

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The premium above super-safe US Treasuries that investors demand to buy risky corporate debt has dropped to its lowest level in more than a decade, and tensions between Hong Kong and Taiwan threaten one of the region’s most important trade and investment relationships. Plus, the FT’s race and equalities correspondent, Taylor Nicole Rogers, explains why some black Americans take a dim view of America’s newfound embrace of the Juneteenth holiday.





Bond spreads collapse as investors rush into risky corporate debt

https://wwww.ft.com/content/ed39b06a-a9e1-4e6c-9fa1-f386d06d6410?





Hong Kong-Taiwan spat threatens cross-Strait business

https://www.ft.com/content/7e3845c2-7fc7-4199-8fc2-8c7cc66111ab





Companies’ embrace of Juneteenth holiday rings hollow to some

https://www.ft.com/content/512973a1-0adf-4f6b-91f5-e2fc33a6bb3e





Ronaldo’s Coke moment signals shifting balance of power in sport

https://www.ft.com/content/e11ec659-d386-47f5-b284-c6951fa45870

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.