FT Magazine

Romania’s Carpathian mountain range

The only truly wild landscape left in Europe is threatened by logging. Can the ‘wildlands philanthropists’ save them?

Photographer Petrut Calinescu captures the mountains of Carpathia in Romania, which house Europe’s last great wilderness. The scale is breathtaking — mile after mile of precipitous tree-covered slopes, home to bears, wolves and wildcats. The range is 900 miles long, of which more than 12,000 square miles are considered “high-value conservation areas”.

