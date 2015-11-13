Photographer Petrut Calinescu captures the mountains of Carpathia in Romania, which house Europe’s last great wilderness. The scale is breathtaking — mile after mile of precipitous tree-covered slopes, home to bears, wolves and wildcats. The range is 900 miles long, of which more than 12,000 square miles are considered “high-value conservation areas”.
Romania’s Carpathian mountain range
The only truly wild landscape left in Europe is threatened by logging. Can the ‘wildlands philanthropists’ save them?
