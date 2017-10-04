SEC security failed to raise alarm over cyber attack

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Jay Clayton, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, said he could not explain the apparent failure of security officials at the agency to inform then-chair Mary Jo White of a 2016 cyber attack on its Edgar online filing system.

Mr Clayton said on Wednesday there was “no indication” officials had notified Ms White or other commissioners of the cyber attack. The question of why they failed to do so should be addressed in a continuing internal review, he said.

Appearing before the House Financial Services Committee, he also answered “yes” when asked if it worried him that he only learnt of the incident in August, three months after taking office.

Mr Clayton publicly disclosed the 2016 hack for the first time two weeks ago and said the commission learnt in August that hackers may have obtained non-public information they used to reap “illicit” trading gains.

The SEC plans to hire additional cyber specialists and is eyeing the creation of a new chief risk officer position, said Mr Clayton, who said he intends to request a 7 per cent increase in its $1.6bn budget next year.

Mr Clayton, a former securities lawyer for Sullivan & Cromwell in New York, also cast doubt on the scheduled debut next month of a massive new financial markets database called the Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT), the first sign that the Edgar hack is prompting a broader rethinking of commission plans.

The system, which is being developed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Finra) and the stock exchanges, is designed to track quotes and orders for each security across all markets. Congressman Jeb Hensarling, the committee’s chairman, called for CAT to be delayed in the wake of the Edgar breach.

The current schedule calls for self-regulatory organisations such as Finra to begin submitting data to the database next month.

But Mr Clayton said he questioned whether the new system could protect the potentially lucrative data that it would contain and suggested that too much personal data on investors, including social security numbers, would be collected.

Questions over CAT’s cyber security defences “have not yet been answered to my satisfaction,” Mr Clayton told lawmakers. The SEC will not begin accepting data from securities firms for the database until those questions are resolved, he said.

“I do intend to press them on whether current security procedures that are in place are appropriate,” he said.

Likewise, SEC officials also are rethinking a rule adopted last year that requires mutual funds, exchange traded funds and other registered investment funds to provide monthly portfolio data, Mr Clayton said.

Follow David J Lynch on Twitter: @davidjlynch