Lockdown has raised the financial and emotional strain on couples, leading to a surge in divorce inquiries in England.

Couples who were able to live together in normal times — helped by the distractions of work, friends and the ability to leave the home — have been pushed to the limit by the impact of the coronavirus restrictions. But many people are put off divorce by the costs involved.

In the latest in our Q&A series, we explore how to get divorced while keeping your fair share of the assets. We would like to hear from readers living in England who are thinking about getting divorced and have questions about the financial implications of splitting up.

Have you been thinking about getting divorced for a while or is this a new decision driven by intense months of living together during lockdown? Can you afford to get divorced? How will you split your finances? Who will stay in the property?

Live Q&A Lucy Warwick-Ching, FT Money’s digital and communities editor, and Emma Gill, director in the divorce and family law team at Vardags, will answer readers’ questions for an hour at 12pm GMT on Wednesday July 15. Go to the comment field at the bottom of this story and leave a question for the experts

Other questions you might have could concern the costs of running two households, or paying maintenance to an ex-partner for life. How should you split your pension with your ex?

Leave a question or a comment below ahead of the session that will run from 12pm until 1pm on Wednesday July 15. Please bear in mind that this is a general discussion of the topics above and that replies from experts do not constitute individual financial advice.