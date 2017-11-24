Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

“Everybody lost.” That was the verdict of one MP from Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union after a tumultuous week in German politics.

It is easy to see what he means. When coalition talks abruptly broke down last Sunday, Germany faced the prospect of a new era of uncertainty that could paralyse Berlin for months. Almost everyone faces unpalatable options and impossible dilemmas.

“It’s been a surreal week,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank. “And a very steep learning curve, for everyone.”

Events have moved at a speed that is almost unprecedented in the sedate world of German politics. After talks collapsed, early elections seemed likely. That was then replaced by talk of a minority government led by Ms Merkel. By the end of the week, that had itself been superseded by the option of a grand coalition between the conservatives and left-of-centre Social Democrats — the same alliance that has ruled Germany for the last four years. It was as if the wheel of politics had turned full circle.

None of the party leaders have had a particularly good week. For Martin Schulz, the Social Democrat boss, it has been disastrous. On Monday he came out firmly against forming a grand coalition with the CDU/CSU and called for fresh elections. But a large group of his MPs rebelled, and Mr Schulz was forced into a humiliating U-turn on Friday, saying the SPD would after all help form a new government — though party members would have the final say on any deal. Rumours have been flying around Berlin that he might be forced to resign.

SPD chairman Martin Shulz, left, leaves the Schloss Bellevue presidential palace on Thursday where he led talks with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier © Getty

Mr Schulz’s reluctance to enter Ms Merkel’s embrace is understandable. After four years in a coalition with her, the SPD slumped in September to its worst election result since 1949. That was despite having pushed through popular policies such as a minimum wage and reducing the pensionable age to 63.

“They run the risk of being strangled in government, and of being seen as the party that betrayed the left,” said Alex Clarkson, lecturer in German and European studies at King’s College, London.

A cartoon in the political magazine Cicero summed up their dilemma: it showed the SPD as a mouse hiding in its hole with Ms Merkel, portrayed as a cat, waiting patiently with knife and fork. “Can’t I just say no?” the mouse says.

All of this is about the various parties not wanting to repeat the experience of governing alongside Merkel

Such sentiments have also been cited in the case of the FDP, which triggered this week’s crisis by storming out of talks last Sunday. Many in the party recall the last time they formed a coalition with Ms. Merkel, between 2009 and 2013: in the 2013 election that they did not even make it back into the Bundestag.

“All of this is about the various parties not wanting to repeat the experience of governing alongside Merkel,” said Richard Hilmer, of Berlin think-tank policy matters.

Yet it is a Catch-22 for the SPD. They hate the prospect of more of the same with Ms Merkel. “But they also don’t want to be seen as the party that shirked its responsibility to restore stability,” said Mr Schmieding. “That would be a dreadful prospect.”

It seems clear that Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a former SPD foreign minister who is now Germany’s president, played a huge role in getting Mr Schulz to change his mind. Ever since the collapse of coalition talks he has been trying to find a way out of the impasse and avoid repeat elections. He called Mr Schulz in to the presidential palace, Bellevue, for a 70-minute conversation on Thursday.

Next Thursday Mr Steinmeier will host discussions between Ms Merkel, Mr Schulz and Horst Seehofer, head of the CSU, the sister party to Ms Merkel’s CDU.

Of all the party leaders, Ms Merkel comes out of the collapse of the coalition talks the strongest. She is still chancellor, after all. Her CDU has rallied round her, and blamed others — principally the liberal Free Democrats — for the failure of the negotiations. She has also healed her long-simmering row with the CSU over refugee policy.

But it is also the first time since she became chancellor in 2005 that she has no majority in parliament, and no clearly discernible coalition partner. Trying to find a way forward will be hard for everyone, including her.

And it is clear that her crown as one of Europe’s most brilliant negotiators has slipped. Many have criticised the way she led the coalition talks, particularly her failure to set out a grand vision of how Germany should be governed over the next four years that all the other parties could have signed up to.

“Her strategy of just sitting and waiting until all sides come to an agreement proved to be a failure,” said Richard Hilmer. “People want a government that has a vision of the future, not one that just manages the day-to-day business of politics.”