Preen by Thornton Bregazzi quilted Barbed Wire Bouquet eiderdown, £625, amara.com

1 It’s going to be a cold, cold winter, so they say, so I’d like this gorgeous quilted eiderdown covered in a fabric designed for Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. Preen by Thornton Bregazzi quilted Barbed Wire Bouquet eiderdown, £625, amara.com

Rigaud Cyprès candle, £68, roullierwhite.com

2 The first scented candle I ever came upon was Rigaud’s Cypres, which the late Lord Drogheda, then managing director of the Financial Times, used to scent his Christmas parties with at his Lord North Street house. I have never found one I liked better. Jacqueline Kennedy also loved it and its elegant pine aroma wafted round the White House. Rigaud’s simple glass containers are now refillable. Rigaud Cyprès candle, £68, roullierwhite.com

Lucano stepladder, £299, conranshop.co.uk

3 So we can reach the top line of our bookshelves. Lucano three-step ladder in red, £299, conranshop.co.uk

Bamford knotted headband, £95

4 For those bad hair days. Bamford knotted headband, £95

Cu vessels, from £350, mintshop.co.uk

5 I love these Cu vessels, which are seemingly covered in a strange cobwebby mesh, thus bringing together the ancient skills of pottery and basketry. In fact they’re made from ceramic, copper and silica in a complicated process that renders the ceramic impermeable. Cu vessels, from £350, mintshop.co.uk

Vintage (1950s) Mariam Haskell earrings, £690, merola.co.uk

6 Vintage (1950s) Mariam Haskell earrings, £690, merola.co.uk

Ulla Johnson alpaca-blend Camilla sweater, £470, net-a-porter.com

7 I have a soft spot for Ulla Johnson’s slightly boho take on fashion; her ruffled oatmeal sweater in soft baby alpaca, cotton and merino wool has this season’s statement sleeves and would work with a raft of the jeans and skirts already in my wardrobe. Ulla Johnson ruffled alpaca-blend Camilla sweater, £470, net-a-porter.com

Candace Bahouth mirror, about £5,500

8 Candace Bahouth is a Somerset- based designer who used to do wonderful textiles but now takes discarded china and turns it into gorgeous mirrors, among other things. Candace Bahouth mirror, about £5,500, candacebahouth@gmail.com or 07930-894 194

Santa Maria Novella Melograno soap, €45

9 I’d love almost anything from Farmacia Santa Maria Novella, but in particular a box of three bars of its heavenly Melograno (pomegranate) soap. Santa Maria Novella Melograno soap, €45

Heywood Hill A Year in Books Hardback subscription, £390

10 A hardback book a month arrives, and one can either leave it to the shop to choose or – better still – have a discussion as to the sort of books one would like to read. Heywood Hill A Year in Books Hardback subscription, £390

Begg & Co red ultra-fine cashmere scarf, £335

11 Begg & Co red ultra-fine cashmere scarf, £335

Complete Beethoven Sonatas, performed by Alfred Brendel, £35, amazon.co.uk

12 My lockdown consolation was trying to improve the two Beethoven sonatas I play (No 1 in F minor and the Pathétique) and to learn the glorious second movement of Opus 90 No 27 from scratch – and who better to learn from than the great Alfred Brendel? There are so many wonderful pianists to choose from, but somehow it is to Brendel that I return. Complete Beethoven Sonatas, performed by Alfred Brendel, £35, amazon.co.uk

Smythson Inspirations and Ideas notebook in navy, £50

13 I can never have too many little Smythson notebooks to fit into my handbag. Smythson Inspirations and Ideas notebook in navy, £50, smythson.com