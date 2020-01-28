John Lewis is to stop publishing its weekly sales figures, depriving the retail sector of a widely used benchmark and further diminishing the struggling group’s status as an industry bellwether.

The employee-owned group, which operates department stores and the upmarket Waitrose supermarkets, said on Tuesday the change would be effective immediately.

“The Future Partnership strategy means the John Lewis Partnership is now operating as one business and therefore moving to a new financial reporting structure,” the group said. “Sales or operating profit will no longer be split between the two brands. Instead, reporting will focus on general merchandise, grocery and services.”

The group has published the figures externally for more than 10 years. No other UK retailer, public or private, discloses its sales trends so frequently, which has made the numbers a useful leading indicator for investors, rivals, analysts and economists.

The British Retail Consortium and the Office for National Statistics both publish monthly figures, while Kantar and Nielsen distribute monthly rolling three-month “till roll” data that track supermarkets’ sales and relative market shares.

Nick Bubb, an independent retail analyst, said the news was “disappointing” but that the figures “had become less useful over the years and John Lewis’s status as a bellwether has declined”.

“I remember when they gave weekly sales performance by store and that was fascinating, but they stopped that many years ago,” he added. “Then they stopped giving the online sales growth within John Lewis.”

The group’s final weekly figures, for the seven days to January 25, painted a dispiriting picture with a 1.9 per cent drop at the department stores on the same week a year ago and a 1.6 per cent fall at Waitrose. However, the numbers are totals, so not adjusted for the past year’s closure of one John Lewis and several Waitrose stores.

The decision to stop publishing weekly figures comes at a pivotal time for the group. Sharon White, an economist and former regulator who is highly regarded but has no retail experience, takes over as chair next week and the partnership is in the process of overhauling its management structure.

Last year the annual staff bonus was cut to just 3 per cent of salary, its lowest level since 1953. Any payout for the current year will be decided in February.