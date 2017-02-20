China’s Geely and France’s PSA bid for Lotus owner Proton

China’s Geely and France’s PSA are in the race to buy Proton, the struggling Malaysian carmaker that owns Lotus, with the two groups set to submit rival offers in the coming days.

Geely, which owns Volvo, will table a bid for part or all of Proton this week, according to two people familiar with the timing, while Peugeot owner PSA is also preparing to make an offer.

Proton is owned by DRB-Hicom, the Kuala Lumpur-listed conglomerate, and has been seeking a foreign strategic partner to help expand its range of products and the quality of its cars.

Renault, which had been expected to bid, has dropped out of the race, according to two people. The French carmaker did not comment on the bid, although it said it “regularly explores new business opportunities”.

Founded in 1983 by former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, Proton was once dominant in its native market with three-quarters of all car sales, but by last year the company’s share had fallen to 15 per cent amid fierce competition from cheap imports.

In 2013, the brand set a target of producing 500,000 cars a year by 2017. Last year it made just 150,000 vehicles.

Geely is understood to be primarily interested in the Malaysian Proton plant, which has the capacity to make 600,000 vehicles a year and produce right-hand-drive cars.

Although Geely’s Volvo brand makes right-hand-drive vehicles, the Chinese marque only produces left-hand-drive cars in its title brand.

More than 8m right-hand-drive cars are sold across Asia every year in markets such as India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, a market that the Chinese company wishes to tap into, according to one person familiar with its strategy.

Lotus, which includes an engineering division that sells sports car technology to other businesses, recorded a loss of £27.6m in the 12 months ending on March 31 2016, narrower than the £39m recorded a year earlier, according to Companies House documents.

Car sales fell by 242 to 1,584 vehicles because of problems in its supply chain and the delayed launch of the Evora 400 model in the US.

While Geely is keen to use Lotus technology to improve the light weighting of its vehicles, there is no guarantee that the Chinese group will include the sports car brand in the deal.

It is possible that DRB-Hicom will retain a stake in Proton after the deal, one person briefed on the discussions said, although Geely is seeking a controlling shareholding through the deal, the person added.

Proton last week rejected claims that it had already selected a foreign partner, saying that its search was “complex and time consuming” and saying it would be completed “in the first half of this year”.

Proton did not respond to request for comment.