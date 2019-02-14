What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

New hires at Pivigo, a data science company of nearly 20 people in London, are welcomed personally by chief executive Kim Nilsson, writes Rhymer Rigby. “I take them out for coffee for an hour and highlight our values and try to give them some sense of where we’re going,” she says.

After an hour, the person who will be managing the new hire joins them. The morning ends with a lunch, where the new joiner eats with roughly half the company, chosen at random. In the afternoon, they are installed in their workspace and at the end of the first week, they can have a free massage.

“We’re a small team and we need everyone to be engaged and performing,” says Ms Nilsson, adding that plenty of preparation has already taken place before the first day.

At Snap, parent of disappearing-message app Snapchat, new hires spend a two-day orientation in Los Angeles, regardless of where they are based or job title. “Snap was founded in LA and it’s where our headquarters are,” says Claire Valoti, vice-president international. “It’s an opportunity for new hires to feel connected to the company and its culture and history.”

The first day involves finding out more about the company and how things work, from benefits and training to IT and security.

Day two is devoted to creating community and connections through “Council” sessions. This Snap ritual involves staff getting together to talk about feelings and listen to each other’s stories. “Council is a way in which we maintain our commitment to being smart, creative and kind.”

It may seem a lot of effort, but the first days really do count. “During the recruitment process people form an impression about your business,” says Ian Gooden, of HR consultancy Chiumento. “On­boarding is about validating their decision to join.”

A big mistake, he adds, is to make extravagant promises at interview and then put the new hire in a corner and ignore them when they show up: “It’s a breach of trust and very hard to recover from.”

Instead, make their lives easy by giving them information they need to feel useful, and pleasant by helping them make social connections.

Replacing staff is both expensive and disruptive. According to the Work Institute, a US-based research org­anisation, 40 per cent of employees who leave do so within their first year at a company.

Giving new hires the best start is widely viewed as a way of combating this churn. Yet Gallup’s 2017 State of the Workplace Report suggests that only 12 per cent of employees strongly agree that their organisation does a great job of onboarding new workers.

People who have only just joined you are viewing your organisation with fresh eyes . . . ask them what they see

Chris Byrne, a senior vice-president of global operations at Workday, an HR software provider, says welcoming new people includes forging connections, imbibing the culture and learning about the business. It “starts what we hope is a long and successful career journey for them and for us”.

Such levels of communication should flow in both directions. Mr Gooden points out that companies have much to learn from new hires. “People who have only just joined you are viewing your organisation with fresh and unclouded eyes. You should ask them what they see.” After a few weeks, he adds, they become one of you and lose this valuable outsider perspective.

Finally, new recruits themselves need to ensure they get the most out of the process. John Lees, a career coach and author of How to Get a Job You Love, has four main tips for new joiners:

“You need to network rapidly and find out who the information brokers are,” says Mr Lees. “Who are the key decision makers and what are the rules?”

Prepare for “human decoding”: form a clear idea of what success looks like and whose toes you must not tread on

Ensure you are in new-job mode. “Don’t project egotism and say ‘I’m here to turn everything upside down’. You want to be projecting a soft version of your personal brand — and you want to be thinking in strategic career terms”