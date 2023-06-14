This is an audio transcript of the Behind the Money podcast episode: ‘Is Africa’s debt cycle unbreakable?’

Back in 2018, the president of Ghana announced plans to build a huge cathedral, something that could rival Westminster Abbey or the Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque.

About 70 per cent of Ghanaians are Christian, right? So it’s a very religious country, although it’s a secular states. Like constitutionally there’s a huge Christian population.

That’s the FT’s west Africa correspondent Aanu Adeoye. He says that when construction on the cathedral broke ground, officials estimated it would cost $100mn to build. But more recently that number has ballooned to 400mn. That price tag has the small west African country searching for investors to get them to the finish line, but with little luck. In the centre of Ghana’s capital, Accra, the construction site sits abandoned.

It’s devoid of activity right now. There’s nothing. And then you see a lot of cranes and getting tarring up in the sky.

Aanu saw the area for himself this spring when he visited Accra. He tells me the site’s in a fancier part of town, not far from parliament, and a soccer stadium. But the cathedral’s construction site is basically just empty. There’s tons of building materials laying around and not much else.

There’s some people who love it and there’s people who think right now it’s the world’s most expensive crater. So it’s kind of difficult to find anyone who is, you know, in the middle ground.

At one time, this cathedral to be seemed to promise not only a grand religious site, but also big tourism dollars. Now it’s more a symbol of what’s happened to Ghana’s economy over the last few years. You see, Ghana borrowed money when it was cheap with low interest rates to build out their infrastructure. But now with central banks around the world hiking rates up, that borrowed money has become a lot harder to pay back. And Ghana isn’t alone in this problem either. Aanu says other African countries are in the same boat.

It’s sometimes a Catch 22 situation. You need infrastructure to develop. You need infrastructure to grow. But some of that is built on debts that you too got in a world of low interest rates. But now that interest rates are soaring and the US dollar is strengthening, you’re essentially caught in this very unfortunate loop of paying back your debts, but also, you know, spending money not only infrastructure, but also very crucial things like health and education and security. So sometimes it’s this very severe juggling act that some of these countries have to do.

That debt loop Aanu is describing has been impossible to break for decades, and it leaves African countries in danger of being left further behind. With debt piled up, they’re locked out of loan markets, unable to finish infrastructure projects. And that leaves everyday people in these countries struggling.

I’m Michela Tindera from the Financial Times. On today’s episode of Behind the Money, we’re going to take a closer look at Ghana as an example of this debt loop that many African countries are stuck in. We’re going to explain how these countries got here and what needs to change for the cycle to break.

For decades, Ghana’s economy has been a success story in Africa.

Aanu Adeoye

The Ghanaian economy itself is largely reliant on commodities. So it’s a major producer of gold and cocoa. It’s also produces oil. These commodities are mostly exported. It has one of the highest GDP per head in west Africa. And also, just security wise, you know, it’s this oasis of safety in a region that has been affected by coups and violence by armed groups.

But despite its success, Ghana has also repeatedly visited the IMF for help.

Aanu Adeoye

In its history since it got independence in 1957, Ghana has now gone to the IMF 17 times. So Ghana sometimes has this cycle of not necessarily boom and bust, but like very topsy turvy economic cycles. And I think one thing that politicians have learned in Ghana is that when they need help, external help, they typically tend to go early and often because when you get help from the foreign, it helps you restore investor confidence back into your country.

In 2017, Ghana welcomed a new president, Nana Akufo-Addo. He was someone who seemed like he could move the country away from depending on the IMF so much.

Nana Akufo-Addo

I will do my best to serve your interests and put our country back on the path of progress and prosperity. (applause)

That’s him speaking there right after he was elected. He and his New Patriotic Party, or NPP, promised a practical and fiscally responsible government. Not long after, Akufo-Addo announced his plans for a national cathedral. But then came the Covid-19 pandemic, and commodity-driven economies like Ghana’s were hit hard. As global supply chains shut down, the government borrowed a ton from different lenders to insulate its economy. And then Akufo-Addo faced another election.

Aanu Adeoye

And just a copy of in 2020, despite the growing debt load, despite the condition of the economy, the NPP, which is the president’s party, resorted to a habit, you know, that is kind of ingrained in the rough and tumble of Ghanaian politics, which is overspending in an election year.

So the cathedral project wasn’t the only thing the government was spending big on.

Aanu Adeoye

For example, the government gave everyone free water, right? So no one was paying for water running through the tops at all. The government brought in cheaper electricity tariffs as well. And this was according to the government, to provide supports for people in a difficult year, which as we all agree 2020 was, and governments across the world, you know, gave economic relief to the citizens. But in an election year, it’s also hard not to see some of these as, you know, as a means of currying favour from voters.

And those moves seem to work. Akufo-Addo won re-election, but the pandemic, the election spending, they’d both dug Ghana pretty deep debt hole. And then to top it off . ..

Aanu Adeoye

When the effects of the pandemic were becoming less pronounced in early 2022, an African countries, including Ghana, await gingerly making their steps towards recovery. Vladimir Putin rolled his tanks into Ukraine in February of last year. And then the price of fuel and food just rose sharply in Ghana and pretty much everything went bust.

All of these factors together have left Ghana billions of dollars in debt. Aanu says that right now servicing debt takes up about 70 per cent of the government’s revenue. So Akufo-Addo’s original promise of a fiscally responsible government has pretty much fallen to pieces. Last year, the three global rating agencies — S&P, Moody’s and Fitch — all downgraded Ghana to junk status, which essentially means that a country’s government might not have enough money to pay back what it’s borrowed. Remember, Ghana borrowed in a low-interest rate environment, but now that interest rates are higher, its debts have become tougher to pay off.

Aanu Adeoye

Everyone sat up and realised there were significant concerns about Ghana’s ability to repay its loans. And then there were people clamouring for the Ghanaian government to seek help from the IMF. And as I said, Ghana is no stranger to getting money from the foreigners. But the finance minister insisted that Ghana, as a proud nation, would not seek help from the IMF. This is what he said early last year, and some of it was just pure politicking because the last time Ghana got a program in 2015 was under a different party. And so this current administration, which has, you know, built this image of being economically savvy and being technocratic, kind of saw it as accepting defeat if they sought help from the Fund. And so they did not. But I think eventually reality won out.

Ghana defaulted on its debts last December. That pushed the IMF to approve a $3bn bailout for the country, and Ghana received the first portion of that money last month. That money will hopefully bring relief to people like Tracy Aloko. Aanu met her while she was out on a grocery run at a market in Accra.

Aanu Adeoye

In this recording, she’s holding a bag of tomatoes and tells Aanu that at the start of this year, her bag would have cost 20 Ghanaian cedis. Now it’s costing her 50 cedis, more than double the price in January.

Tracy Aloko

I’m telling you, almost everything is up. We can’t even afford it. It’s is like hell. You go to Gary like this.

Aanu Adeoye

You read the news and see that people in the UK are complaining about 8 per cent inflation. How about 41 per cent right now in Ghana? This real-life everyday decisions that, you know, it’s easy to get lost in numbers and all that, but this is how it’s affecting people’s everyday lives.

Michela Tindera

The IMF’s first payout has had one positive effect so far.

Aanu Adeoye

One immediate effect we’ve seen now is that at its most recent Monetary Policy Committee meeting, the Bank of Ghana kept interest rates at 29.5 per cent. And I think this is the first time in about a year that the Bank of Ghana has not raised rates.

Aanu says that’s brought inflation down from its peak of 54 per cent last year.

Aanu Adeoye

It’s still very high. People are still complaining about how expensive things are. But I think 41 per cent is a world away from the 54 per cent it was.

Michela Tindera

But this bailout isn’t the end all, be all. Ghana owes more than $5bn to its lender countries and more than 15bn to commercial creditors. Aanu says the government has a lot of other changes to make in order to keep this debt under control.

Aanu Adeoye

The first tranche of the money is in, but there’s still a long road ahead for Ghana. There’s been a few fiscal remedies they have to take. So Ghana has to get better at tax collection. For example, they currently collect about 15 per cent of GDP as taxes. The government’s own target is about 20 per cent. So they need to get better at that. They’ve been trying some revenue generation means. So they’ve there’s been new taxes on cigarettes, on booze. There’s people who are saying that the government needs to get a handle on the public service, especially the political appointees. There’s this sense that there’s too many ministries and too many deputies. Perhaps there should be some cuts there.

This might seem like a simple case of money mismanagement and overspending that’s specific to Ghana and its current leadership. But Aanu says it’s bigger than that. For years, Ghana’s been a successful model for developing nations in Africa. And if the gold standard is hitting a rough patch, that’s not a great sign for everyone else. Roughly 20 other countries in Africa find themselves in a similar situation, at risk of defaulting on their debts, and some considering the IMF’s help.

Aanu Adeoye

We’ve already seen Kenya, for example, get 1bn from the Fund. The Ivory Coast just agreed a 3.5bn deal with the Fund. Nigeria spent 96 per cent of its revenue servicing debt last year, right? So there’s red lights blinking, flashing in a number of different countries.

Michela Tindera

The FT’s Africa editor David Pilling has seen that across the continent and says developing nations get caught in a tough cycle.

David Pilling

Development is a difficult game. You have to invest in the future and you hope that your economy grows, but you might be hit by all sorts of factors, whether it be Covid or the war in Ukraine. There are, of course, mistakes made by the governments in the countries concerned. There is outright corruption. There are projects that don’t look so clever once they’re built. For years there were very low-interest rates, even negative interest rates in the west, and investors searching for yield look to so-called frontier markets, many of which were in Africa. As interest rates rise in the west and begin to normalise, the incentive to look abroad becomes less, and money flows back from emerging markets, back into more secure, safer havens, and that only exacerbates the problem. So this is the cliché, the perfect storm.

Now an infrastructure project that doesn’t turn out as profitable as a country had hoped is pretty common.

David Pilling

I mean, Africa is not the only region of the world to be guilty of white elephant projects. In the UK, we have the Millennium Dome, we have the Elizabeth line that some people would say is such a project. Japan has famously, you know, built bridges to nowhere over decades.

Michela Tindera

But David tells me that African countries see their debt load as unfairly large and particularly hard to get out of. Several African countries have been downgraded to junk status like Ghana. David says that seals these African nations’ fates as risky markets.

David Pilling

The implications of that are quite simple. It will become harder for them to borrow. Perhaps impossible for them to borrow. It will certainly become more expensive. If there is a higher perception of risk, then the market will charge you more to lend.

But are African markets really that much riskier?

David Pilling

I think a lot of African leaders now would argue that because the risk perception is higher than is actually warranted, that they are being unfairly punished and not only punished in terms of paying higher interest rates, but then that is in danger of becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy because, of course, the higher interest rate they charge, the more likely they are to run into trouble and not be able to repay those debts. Talking specifically about the Ghana case, Moody’s downgraded Ghana to junk status last year. Ghana railed at this. They called it a desktop exercise by somebody who’d never even been to Ghana. They implied that there was an institutional bias against Ghana. And I think that you could say they implied that there was a kind of a racism inbuilt into the financial system. Now, Ghana has now defaulted. The question is, did it default because it was on an unsustainable debt path, which Moody’s correctly predicted? Or did it default because Moody’s downgraded its debt, made its borrowing more expensive, raised the perception of risk, and therefore pushed it over the edge. It’s the “chicken and the egg” question to a certain extent.

Michela Tindera

David says there are a few different arguments for what could be done to get Ghana and other countries out of this situation.

David Pilling

You could argue they should lend less. You could say, look, this lending has gotten the governments into trouble. Some of them can’t repay. The solution is lend less. You could argue they should lend an awful lot more at cheaper rates. There should be a kind of a Marshall Plan that countries are owed money because of history, because of colonialism, because of slavery, because of fossil fuel use in the west that is now coming to bite countries in the Global South. I think what a lot of African countries are calling for is, yes, easier debt terms, more concessional financing.

Michela Tindera

But those things are out of these countries’ control. They rest on what international lenders choose to do. David says one thing that is in their control is building infrastructure that’s profitable enough to pay back the debts on their own, regardless of how high interest rates may jump. Maybe that’s easier said than done.

David Pilling

I think the cathedral, you know, is not the reason for Ghana’s debt default. It’s in a sense symbolic. So the point is how much capacity does a country have to borrow and does it invest that money in sustainable projects that then at the end of the day allow it to repay its debts?

Behind the Money is hosted by me, Michela Tindera. Saffeya Ahmed is our producer. Topher Forhecz is our executive producer. Sound design and mixing by Sam Giovinco. Cheryl Brumley is the global head of audio. Thanks for listening. See you next week.

