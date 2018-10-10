By any standard, the healthcare achievements of the current Rwandan government are astonishing.

However taking Rwanda as a model for other countries may be premature. Much of what has been achieved, as with so much of the ‘Rwandan miracle’, relies on the country’s distinctive political institutions and the relation between the state and its citizens. It also comes with costs that other societies may not be willing to pay.

In all areas of healthcare, Rwanda has experienced sustained and dramatic improvements in recent decades. For example, between 2002 and 2013 life expectancy went from 51 to 64.5. From 2005 to 2010 child mortality halved and maternal mortality fell by more than a third. Rwanda is proud of its near-universal access to healthcare via a system of compulsory insurance which covers as much as 90% of the population — by far the highest in Africa.

These achievements have been won despite the difficult task of reconstruction following the 1994 genocide, which required rebuilding every state institution, all sectors of the economy, and managing a justice and reconciliation process which encompassed every single Rwandan. This low-cost revolution in healthcare came about even though Rwanda is still one of Africa’s poorest countries. Despite strong growth its GDP is just under $750 per person.

The Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) which came to power in 1994, has been effective in motivating technocrats to get results. Each year all branches of government sign imihigo, or ‘vows’ — contracts in which ministries, provinces, villages, even households commit to targets. Everyone from ministers to local mayors can and will be fired for failing to deliver. State employees are also ranked and tested across a set of ‘governance scorecards’ on whether they are up to the job. The atmosphere of near-constant anxiety this creates among public officials is testament to the system’s effectiveness. Rwanda has been a pioneer of performance-based financing in healthcare. Delivery is devolved to local schemes, remuneration is determined by performance, and local hospitals and health boards are expected to identify creative ways to improve delivery.

The system relies on compulsory insurance to make it work. Rwandans are legally required to become members of one of the various health insurance schemes known locally as Mutuelles de Santé. Payments are determined by a national system which ranks the population based on income and vulnerability. The policy was initially criticised because it imposed onerous requirements on the poor, so the system has been reformed to give them discounts. They pay an annual premium of RWF2000 (around £1.77), some of which is covered by foreign donors. However, the system still relies on large financial contributions from Rwandans, and the capacity of the state to enforce and collect these funds at the local level.

This system works because of a high degree of social control and mobilising everyone to deliver core objectives of the state

The majority of healthcare across Rwanda’s 15,000 villages is delivered by a network of 45,000 Community Health Workers who provide primary care and make referrals. They make a big difference as there are just four national hospitals and 42 district hospitals. Alongside national health insurance schemes for public servants and soldiers, Mutuelles are owned and managed at the level of Rwanda’s thirty districts. In every village, cell and sector, there is a “mobilisation” committee’ for community-based health, consisting of members elected by the population for a two-year renewable mandate. These policies have not escaped criticism. The downsides of this system are not surprising: workers have little training, and little supervision, and some report overwhelming workloads.

The focus on aggregate delivery figures, such as the number of prenatal screenings given, may have led local clinics to deliver in bulk rather than treat harder-to-reach populations. This undermines the government’s claims that such policies are aimed at the poor. Moreover, whilst evidence of falsification is thin, the pressure to deliver creates incentives for local officials to misrepresent the data. There have been rumours that some areas have concealed evidence of deaths in childbirth, but these have not been corroborated, and the figures are generally accepted by international health organisations. The government has owned up to disappointing results in areas such as child malnutrition, which affects nearly half of children under five in Rwanda.

The wider trade-off is that this system only works because of two things that would be unpalatable to many: a high degree of social control, in which fear is key, and popular mobilisation to deliver the core objectives of the state. An army of village health workers with basic training provided at rock-bottom expense can tackle common diseases like diarrhoea and improve the vaccination rate. Child malnutrition, however needs more complex intervention. Diseases like cancer requiring surgery would prove a challenge. For Rwanda’s impressive rate of improvement to stay the same, things may have to change.

The writer is a lecturer in international relations at Royal Holloway, University of London