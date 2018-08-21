A Chinese vice-commerce minister and US Treasury undersecretary will on Wednesday try to revive trade negotiations that ended acrimoniously after their bosses last met in May. But neither side is optimistic that the meeting in Washington, between teams led by Wang Shouwen and David Malpass, can succeed where three earlier rounds failed.

Liu He, China’s Vice-Premier, and Steven Mnuchin, US Treasury Secretary, said publicly after meeting in May that neither side would resort to tariffs while negotiations continued. But just days later Donald Trump announced his intention to proceed with punitive tariffs on Chinese industrial exports worth $50bn annually.

In an interview with Reuters on Monday, Mr Trump said he had low expectations for this week’s talks and was in no rush to resolve the dispute. “I’m like [the Chinese],” he added. “I have a long horizon.”

In private conversations, Beijing officials said that what they see as Mr Trump’s constant provocations — such as his recent threat to target additional Chinese exports worth $200bn with tariffs of up to 25 per cent— have made it extremely difficult for them to offer conciliatory gestures.

They are also exasperated by the Trump administration’s good-cop, bad-cop approach to the negotiations personified by Mr Mnuchin and Robert Lighthizer, US Trade Representative.

It is a negotiating tactic Chinese officials have learnt to see straight through. While Mr Mnuchin and other Treasury officials have indicated a willingness to negotiate a speedy end to the dispute, Mr Trump has repeatedly sided with the China hawks at the Office of the US Trade Representative. “We are not optimistic because we don’t think Trump is willing to compromise,” one Chinese official told the Financial Times.

At best this week’s talks may lead to other, higher-level negotiations before Mr Trump decides to up the ante again.

Mr Liu has engaged in three previous rounds of fruitless negotiations with the US since May, twice with Mr Mnuchin and once with Wilbur Ross, Commerce Secretary. Chinese officials, enraged at Mr Trump’s decision to proceed with tariffs, did not want to risk the possibility of the vice-premier facing another “embarrassment”.

If the US president follows through on his threat to target an additional $200bn worth of Chinese exports, it will harden views in Beijing that a full-scale trade war between the world’s two largest economies is inevitable.

“Trump is weaponising the US economy,” says Richard Yetsenga, research head at ANZ Bank in Sydney. “Because the US economy is so strong, he is banking on other countries to fold.”

According to Chinese and US officials, this week’s talks will centre on a list of more than 140 specific demands originally drafted by the Trump administration for the first round of trade talks in May. These included items such as the rapid approval of applications by Mastercard and Visa to enter China’s domestic payments market — and JPMorgan’s plans to take a majority stake in its Chinese securities joint venture.

In private discussions with their US counterparts, Chinese officials have indicated that in less confrontational circumstances, they would be willing to either implement or discuss about two-thirds of the demands. They added that the rest, such as opening China’s cloud computing market to foreign companies, is off-limits because of national security and other concerns.

But with Sino-US relations at their lowest point since Xi Jinping assumed power in 2013, Beijing is reluctant to offer even modest concessions to Washington that would advance the Chinese president’s own reform agenda.

That has in turn angered US officials. They were, for example, as shocked by the recent refusal by Chinese competition regulators to approve Qualcomm’s $44bn takeover of NXP as Chinese officials were by Mr Trump’s decision to proceed with tariffs.

There was little overlap between the two semiconductor companies’ product portfolios. But according to two people involved in the discussions, China’s market regulator set impossible conditions including a demand that the San Diego-based chipmaker sell off most of NXP’s technical patents, thus undermining one of the key strategic rationales for the deal.

In its only public comment since Qualcomm abandoned the deal on July 25, State Administration for Market Regulation said that the US company had not been able to “resolve competition issues” and offered to continue discussions to “find a suitable solution”.