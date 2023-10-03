Awarding star ratings in reviews is an inexact science at the best of times, but for every star deducted for the flaws in the Royal Ballet’s Don Quixote another must be added for the sheer delight of Saturday night’s performance.

When Carlos Acosta reworked his 2013 production for his own Birmingham Royal Ballet last year, many of its wrinkles were ironed out thanks to simpler sets and a better orchestration. But his Covent Garden original has been left untouched. Tim Hatley’s hyperactive townscape (act one) and his trippy glade of moon-age daisies (act two) remain. The townspeople clap, whistle, shout and ululate incessantly in a bid to give the proceedings a Spanish accent but even these annoyances melted away under the smiling brilliance of Marianela Nuñez and Vadim Muntagirov as the innkeeper’s daughter Kitri and her penniless barber boyfriend Basilio.

There was strong support at every level. Marius Petipa’s much-revised 1869 ballet was conceived on generous lines, supplying a showcase for a company’s stars, fine-cut cameos for its soloists, fruity character roles, crystalline classical ensembles and zesty cod-Hispanic street dances.

Ryoichi Hirano, fresh from his triumph in Kenneth MacMillan’s Concerto with the pocket-sized Ballet Nights initiative in Docklands the previous evening, danced the role of Espada. With his movie-star looks and elegant line, the Japanese star is dream casting for the preening matador, delivering razor-sharp turns and, like Fred Astaire in Funny Face, raising cape-twirling to an art form.

Isabella Gasparini and Leticia Dias were sharp and sweet as the heroine’s friends. Annette Buvoli was an assured Queen of the Dryads during the Don’s dream sequence and Sae Maeda was a scene-stealing Amour. Fast, clear and musical, she gave ballerina lustre to a solo that can easily seem cutesy and ingratiating.

Ryoichi Hirano as Espada © Andrej Uspenski

The corps of dryads were crisp and even in act two, and the street scenes were lustily danced, but the gypsy encampment needs a lot more salt and pepper, while the stately act three Fandango looked callow and under-rehearsed. The Don himself has little more than a walk-on part in his own ballet. Great dance actors find pathos in the deluded hero but Christopher Saunders searched in vain.

There was an occasional want of urgency in the tempi but the orchestra (brass included) treated Ludwig Minkus’s score with affectionate respect under Valery Ovsyanikov’s baton.

At the heart of Saturday’s performance gleamed Nuñez and Muntagirov. Muntagirov, a sighworthy classical technician, has turned up the volume on his interpretation and nailed every laugh. Nuñez, always at her very best in ballet’s romantic comedies, used her dazzling facility to create a fully rounded picture of this sunny, loveable heroine, enveloping her audience in a conspiracy of pleasure. Every bravura set piece was delicately offset with pouts, shrugs and sidelong smiles, ensuring that those killer variations — freeze-frame balances, triple fouettés — were always a performance, never a mere display. The mouthwatering entrée to the grand pas de deux was danced with such thrilling physical rapport that it outshone the party tricks that followed. Kitri forever safe in her lover’s embrace.

★★★★☆

To November 17, live cinema relay November 7, roh.org.uk

