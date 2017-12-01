Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Last Christmas Day, the Queen was too ill to attend church. Soon after, her 96-year-old husband Philip retired from public duties. There were mutterings that Britain’s next set piece of royal pageantry would be a funeral.

Then Meghan Markle, a 36-year-old Californian TV actor, arrived. Her engagement to Prince Harry, 33, announced this week, has brought a fresh burst of royal sunshine.

Ms Markle is the most interesting addition to the Windsors since Diana Spencer in 1981 — or possibly Wallis Simpson in 1937. Like Kate Middleton, who married Harry’s older brother, William, six years ago, she is beautiful and polite. The similarities appear to end there. Middleton was a conventional royal bride — British, upper-middle class, unobtrusive. Ms Markle is American, divorced, independent-minded, and even political.

William and Harry have on occasion been criticised as work-shy. Not Ms Markle. “I’ve never wanted to be a lady who lunches — I’ve always wanted to be a woman who works,” she has said. She persevered in US show business, started an “inspired lifestyle” blog and took on philanthropic roles, including with the UN. Although she has shut her blog, and plans to end her acting career, she is clearly entrepreneurial.

The engagement has already helped to distract Britain from the divisions of the Brexit vote. The wedding, scheduled for next May at Windsor Castle, will probably be the biggest moment of televised national unity since the London 2012 Olympics. But Ms Markle’s arrival also promises something more — the renewal of a monarchy that, for all its current popularity, always risks falling out of the step with the society it leads.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, she is the daughter of a black social worker and a white TV lighting director who divorced when she was six. She studied theatre and international relations at Northwestern University and worked odd jobs — including at the US embassy in Argentina — as she found her way into acting. She married Terry Engelson, now a producer, in 2011; they divorced two years later. He is now developing a comedy about an American divorcee who marries a British royal.

In Hollywood, Ms Markle struggled to fit into the standard categories. Being mixed race, she could “audition for virtually any role”, but ended up “the ethnic chameleon who couldn’t book a job”, she wrote in Elle in 2015.

Suits was different. The cable show is a melodrama about a US law firm (sample quote: “Answer the question or take the Fifth!”). Ms Markle played a loyal, competent paralegal — initially the script had her as gossipy, but by the end she was leading a charge against sexual harassment and racial discrimination.

She is a good actress, but Harry had not seen her and nor have many Brits. Suits aired on Dave, a second-tier UK channel, and its sixth series peaked at barely 500,000 viewers. Dave cancelled the show this summer.

Ms Markle comes across as intense, sometimes cloying. Her website, called The Tig after an Italian wine she loved, celebrated that “understanding that comes with living your life to the fullest so that it bursts at the seams. An unbridled joy. An insatiable curiosity.” She has spoken up for women’s rights, tracing her interest in activism back to the 1992 Los Angeles riots, and to visits with her mother to poor neighbourhoods.

Last summer, a mutual friend introduced her to Harry, and the two dated in London, Botswana and Canada. By November that year, she was subject to a wave of tabloid interest, leading Kensington Palace to issue a statement criticising “the racial undertones of comment pieces”.

Harry says he knew quickly that Ms Markle was the one; but the public had seen him start and end romances before. In May, the couple attended the wedding celebrations of Pippa Middleton. Only after that did their engagement gradually become odds on.

In 2010, 52 per cent of Britons thought the monarchy would be abolished by 2050. As of last year, that figure had fallen to just 16 per cent, according to pollsters YouGov.

In fact, it occasionally seems that the only ones unhappy with the monarchy are the Windsors themselves. Harry, the rebellious royal, said that none of the family wanted to become king or queen. He personally has “never been comfortable” with the media interest in him; it would be understandable if he blamed the media for the death of his mother.

“Fairy tales do not describe the day after the wedding,” the author Hilary Mantel has written about the tragedy of Diana. Royalty promises a palace and delivers a cage. Harry said he “tried to warn” Ms Markle about royal life, of which she had little idea. But the American has a fighting chance. She is already a few months older than Diana was when she died. She has said she avoids reading news about herself; the Princess of Wales pored over the coverage. She has her own identity — a foodie, a Pilates fan, a lover of her two dogs, a friend of tennis star Serena Williams.

Like a TV serial, the monarchy benefits from a strong supporting cast. As a duchess, and wife to the fifth in line to the throne, Ms Markle will be expected to look glamorous and to find pleasure in vague motivational statements. If her Instagram account is any guide, she has those two skills nailed. All Buckingham Palace needs do is prepare the almond milk cappuccino. If she yearns for normality or freedom, that is when it becomes trickier.

The writer is the FT’s political correspondent