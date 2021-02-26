A violent sell-off in US government bonds ricocheted through markets on Thursday
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury exceeded 1.5 per cent for the first time in a year and the outgoing head of Petrobras warns Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro against state controlled fuel prices. Plus, the FT’s Africa editor, David Pilling, discusses the Covax vaccine rollout in low-income countries.
Wall Street stocks sell off as government bond rout accelerates
https://www.ft.com/content/ea46ee81-89a2-4f23-aeff-2a099c02432c
Ousted Petrobras chief hits back at Bolsonaro
https://www.ft.com/content/1cd6c9fb-3201-4815-9f4f-61a4f0881856?
Africa will pay more for Russian Covid vaccine than ‘western’ jabs
https://www.ft.com/content/ffe40c7d-c418-4a93-a202-5ee996434de7
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published