South African nuclear deal with Russia unlawful, court rules

Plans to build nuclear power plants in South Africa have stalled after a court ruled that president Jacob Zuma should have sought parliamentary approval for a deal with Russia.

The Western Cape high court in Cape Town ruled on Wednesday that the agreement struck between Mr Zuma and president Vladimir Putin in 2014 to co-operate on the reactors was unlawful.

The decision could exacerbate tensions in the ruling African National Congress after speculation that Mr Zuma fired Pravin Gordhan, his respected finance minister, partly to stifle Treasury objections over the cost of his nuclear plans.

The government can appeal but Earthlife, an environmental group that brought the court case with other activists, said it would be “foolhardy for the president or anyone else to appeal the ruling”.

Analysts have estimated that Africa’s most industrialised economy might foot a bill of 1tn rand ($76bn) to build the eight planned plants, with a capacity of 9.6 gigawatts — straining public finances at a time of weak growth.

Following this month’s cabinet reshuffle, South Africa’s Nuclear Energy Corporation had said that it would seek proposals to build reactors as early as June for awarding a contract early in 2018.

But Wednesday’s ruling will set the process back significantly. The court also found that Eskom, the state power utility, was wrongly given responsibility for procurement.

“It’s back to the drawing board, the judgment is quite definitive,” said Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.

“What it says is that all aspects of nuclear procurement failed to uphold the standards of transparency expected in a constitutional democracy,” he said.

Related article Malusi Gigaba, South Africa’s finance minister After Jacob Zuma fired a critic of corruption, a party loyalist takes centre stage

Malusi Gigaba, Mr Gordhan’s replacement, has said the nuclear programme would proceed only at “a pace and scale the country can afford”.

Fitch Ratings, which downgraded South Africa’s credit rating to junk status after the reshuffle, said the nuclear deal had been a factor in the sacking of Mr Gordhan and that under Mr Gigaba, it expected the procurement to go ahead “relatively quickly”. Mr Zuma’s sacking in 2015 of Nhlanhla Nene, another respected finance minister, was also said to be linked to the Treasury’s resistance to accelerating nuclear construction.

Eskom, which supplies nearly all of South Africa’s electricity mostly from ageing coal-fired power stations, has said it favours nuclear energy as more reliable than renewable sources.

Opposition parties have levelled accusations of corruption at the nuclear deal and have complained of the president’s ties with the influential Gupta family.

Oakbay, the Guptas’ holding company, owns the country’s sole mine dedicated to producing uranium. Mr Zuma’s son was a director of the mine until last year.

The leftwing opposition Economic Freedom Fighters said: “The deal was a means to further the interests of a corrupt government.”

Mr Zuma and the Guptas have always denied any wrongdoing.

The court also rejected nuclear co-operation deals agreed with the US in 2009 and South Korea in 2011. It added that Mr Zuma’s government gave Russia special favours including indemnity for nuclear accidents and favourable tax treatment.