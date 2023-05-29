Fergus Scholes wears the Assos Equipe RS S9 Targa jersey in Interstellar, £175 © Nico Wills Photography

Assos Equipe RS S9 Targa jersey

This race-specced jersey is highly breathable with a second-skin-like fit. There are three back pockets that are very handy for storing all the gear needed for a day’s cycling. £175, assos.com

Rapha Brevet bib shorts, £230

Rapha Brevet bib shorts

The dual-density chamois pad is second-to-none, and the uppers are lightweight and sweat-wicking, aiding comfort on long days in the saddle. £230, rapha.cc

Shimano RC903 S-Phyre road cycling shoes, £349.99, freewheel.co.uk © Nico Wills Photography

Shimano RC903 S-PHYRE road cycling shoes

These shoes are lightweight with exceptionally stiff carbon soles for maximum power transfer, while BOA dials offer micro-adjustability over the foot. Choose the wide-fit version if you find this design too narrow in the forefoot. £349.99, freewheel.co.uk

Ass Savers Regular mudguard, €10

Ass Savers Regular mudguard

A simple, brilliant design for road cyclists who want a light, minimal guard that’s easy to attach and remove without tools or mounts. €10, ass-savers.com

Pas Normal Studios Men’s Mechanism long-sleeved jersey, £175

Pas Normal Studios Men’s Mechanism long-sleeved jersey

Use this as a layer in the winter and on its own in summer. The soft, stretchy fleece-backed fabric feels great next to skin and there’s plenty of pockets for storage. £175, uk.pasnormalstudios.com

Maap Draft Team vest, £120 © Nico Wills Photography

Maap Draft Team vest

A windproof vest that can be layered to keep off the chill during early-morning starts but easily stashes away in a jersey back pocket once temperatures rise. £120, maap.cc

Topeak tubular-carbon Feza R10 bottle cage, £59.99, certini.co.uk

Topeak tubular-carbon Feza R10 bottle cage

Switching bottle cages is a simple trick when it comes to weight savings. This carbon design weighs a mere 10g and holds your bidon securely in place. £59.99, certini.co.uk

Fizik Vento Argo Adaptive 00 saddle, £399.99

Fizik Vento Argo 00 Adaptive saddle

This is the brand’s shorter-nosed racing model with 3D-printed padding. The liquid-resin honeycomb structure provides zoned stiffness – some areas firmer and some softer – for a comfortable and supportive ride with great ventilation. £399.99, fizik.com

Sungod Velans sunglasses, from £150 © Nico Wills Photography

Sungod Velans sunglasses

These securely fitting sunnies are constructed with high-quality customisable lenses and durable screwless hinges – and backed by a lifetime guarantee. From £150, sungod.co

Thule Epos 2-bike foldable towbar rack, £880

Thule Epos 2-bike foldable towbar rack

A patented telescopic mounting arm means either the frame or rear wheel of a bike can be clamped and, very niftily, the rack’s tilting action provides sufficient clearance to access the boot when it’s loaded, even with heavy e-bikes. £880, thule.com

Garmin Edge 840 Solar bike computer, £519.99 © Nico Wills Photography

Garmin Edge 840 Solar Bike Computer

Solar charging is integrated into the screen, generating a superb battery life of up to 60 hours – or an extra 25 minutes per hour when the sun shines. The size is ideal: large enough to view stats or route directions clearly but (importantly for the gram counters) not too heavy when fixed to the bike. £519.99, garmin.com

Le Col x McLaren Project Aero speedsuit, £395

Le Col x McLaren Project Aero speedsuit

Designed with the aerodynamic expertise of McLaren F1, this one-piece has a skin-like fit that’s perfect for riders looking for valuable extra seconds in a time trial – or a new Strava segment KOM. £395, lecol.cc

Topeak RaceRocket HP mini-pump, £24.99, wiggle.com

Topeak RaceRocket HP mini-pump

Weighing just 78g and 18cm in length, this hand pump slips neatly into a jersey back pocket (or attaches to the bike frame with the included bracket) and has a flexible hose that pulls out from the pump. £24.99, wiggle.com

Feedback Sports ultra-light bike repair stand, £275

Feedback Sports ultra-light bike repair stand

At just 4.8kg, this stand is very light but clamps the bike frame securely, and collapses down easily for storage. £275, feedbacksports.co.uk

Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones, £159.95

Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones

Traditional in-ear headphones reduce a cyclist’s awareness on the road, but these ones have bone-conducting technology that leaves the ear canal completely clear – meaning you can listen to music and hear traffic simultaneously. They have a battery life of around 10 hours. £159.95, uk.shokz.com

De Marchi Revo Gloves, €73.77 © Nico Wills Photography

De Marchi Revo Gloves

The stretchy fabric is teamed with high-density foam inserts on the palm making for super-comfortable gloves that can be used on long rides, while remaining cool in warmer weather. €73.77, demarchi.com

Pirelli P-Zero Race TLR Smart EVO Tyre, £70.99

Pirelli P-Zero Race TLR Smart EVO Tyre

This is the brand’s fastest road tyre (claimed to be 24 per cent faster than its previous model) and is constructed with an inner surface lining technology that makes for a slim tyre design with top performance. There’s also an aramid belt for good puncture protection. £70.99, tredz.co.uk

Specialized S-Works Evade 3 Helmet, £275 © Nico Wills Photography

Specialized S-Works Evade 3 Helmet

A popular choice in the pro peloton that is also favoured by performance-orientated cyclists. Its aero credentials are some of the best, yet it’s extremely comfortable and has the Multi-directional Impact Protection System for top-end safety. £275, specialized.com

Knog Blinder lights twin pack, £74.99, freewheel.co.uk

Knog Blinder lights twin pack

These easy-to-mount USB rechargeable lights provide a bright light of 200 lumens at the front and 100 lumens at the back – enough to be safely seen by other cyclists in well lit areas. £74.99, freewheel.co.uk

Restrap Race top-tube bag, £64.99

Restrap Race top-tube bag

Fixed simply and securely by velcro straps, the 1.5-litre waterproof outer keeps valuables dry and the stretch-mesh side pocket is perfect for storing quick-grab items. £64.99, restrap.com

Premax chamois cream for men, £19.99, amazon.co.uk

Premax chamois cream for men

This is athlete-proven for comfort on long rides – a cyclist’s must-have. £19.99, amazon.co.uk















