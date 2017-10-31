UK government revives landmark student debt sale

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The UK government will resume its largest sale of student loans to private investors, having temporarily halted the auction before the June general election.

Universities minister Jo Johnson announced on Tuesday a resumption of the sale of £3.7bn-worth of loans, which first entered repayment between 2002 and 2006.

The sale will create a new asset class in the UK of bonds backed by student loans, a method already commonly used to securitise education debt in the US.

Whitehall aims to complete the sale of the first set of loans by the end of this year. It will mark the first in a series of planned student debt securitisations which the government estimates will raise £12bn in total.

The debt will be packaged and sold to investors, providing buyers with four different levels of risk and reward. These will range from a highly rated slice to one that will carry no rating, but offer buyers the highest potential return.

The price paid to the government is expected to be lower than the face value of the loans as not all the debt is expected to be repaid by the 430,000 student borrowers.

The risk for investors is that repayment levels by former students will be lower than expected. The Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates more than three-quarters of graduates will not repay all their borrowings.

While more than half of the original loans have already been repaid, only about 60 per cent of borrowers with outstanding debt that is set to be securitised made repayments in 2015/16, according to government data.

The government has previously marketed older student loans but this is the first time it has sought to sell debt whose repayments depend on graduates’ earnings passing a defined threshold.

Borrowers are currently paying interest of 1.25 per cent on the loans — the rate paid is set at the lower of either retail price inflation or the base rate plus 1 per cent.

This comes despite growing political concern about the burden of student debt on graduates and the long-term cost to taxpayers of unpaid loans.

Theresa May, UK prime minister, recently launched a review of tuition fees amid media reports that some cabinet ministers want student debt to be written off.

Earlier this month the Sunday Times reported that Brexit secretary David Davis was pushing Mrs May to cancel some loans, citing the low level of repayments. “If the student loans book were an independent company its credit rating would be low,” the newspaper quoted an associate of Mr Davis as saying.

The sale “is proceeding on the basis that there is a reasonable prospect of achieving value for money”, Mr Johnson told MPs on Tuesday. “It will only complete subject to market conditions and a final value-for-money assessment.”

Barclays is acting as sole arranger on the sale, while Credit Suisse, Lloyds, JPMorgan and Barclays will act as lead managers and joint bookrunners. Rothschild, meanwhile, is advising the government.

Those involved in the deal had originally planned to issue five tranches of notes, but they have now cut that to four “on the basis of constructive investor feedback since the launch of the process”, according to a press release.