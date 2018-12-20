Listen to this article
A year of crises — political, humanitarian and environmental — began with the continued devastation in Syria, drawing the conflict into its seventh year.
January 9 Two Syrian sisters embrace after finding each other alive following an air strike on Hamouria, in the besieged rebel-held Eastern Ghouta area near Damascus
March 1 Journalists watch as Russian president Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Moscow
March 8 Members of the emergency services in biohazard suits put up a tent over the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found on March 4 in critical condition at The Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, England
March 21 French president Emmanuel Macron, right, and Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte have dinner at the Bistrot deux la Place during Mr Macron’s visit to The Hague, the Netherlands
April 10 Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is about to testify before a joint hearing of the commerce and judiciary committees on Capitol Hill about the use of Facebook data in targeting American voters in the 2016 election
May 14 Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas during clashes near the border with Israeli forces in the east of Gaza Strip. Dozens of people were killed and more than 2,000 others were injured during protests against the US embassy’s move to Jerusalem as well as marking the Nakba day
May 19 Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England
May 26 Supporters celebrate at Dublin Castle following the referendum result on the 8th amendment on Ireland’s abortion laws. Ireland voted in favour of overturning the abortion ban by 66.4 per cent to 33.6 per cent
June 9 US president Donald Trump, seated, is surrounded by world leaders, including French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Angela Merkel and Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe
June 12 A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the US-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas. The asylum seekers had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained by US Border Patrol agents before being sent to a processing centre
June 12 US president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after a signing ceremony during their historic summit in Singapore. They agreed to negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off
July 1 Russia’s football players celebrate after winning a penalty shootout against Spain in the knockout stage of the World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow
July 13 Protesters in Parliament Square, London, gather around a giant balloon depicting US president Donald Trump as an orange baby during a demonstration against his visit to the UK
August 1 People, including a wounded man, take shelter in a stall at a market in Harare after a protest against the results of Zimbabwe’s elections turned bloody
September 6 Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro grimaces after he was stabbed during a rally in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, Brazil
September 8 Tennis star Serena Williams yells at umpire Carlos Ramos during the US Open women’s final
September 20 UK prime minister Theresa May arrives for a photo with other EU leaders during a summit in Salzburg, Austria
September 27 US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies during his confirmation hearing before a Senate committee
September 30 A displaced Yemeni girl looks out of the window of a damaged house where she and her family have been living since they sought refuge earlier this year in the south-western Yemeni city of Taez
October 23 This photo, released by the Saudi Press Agency, shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, shaking hands with Salah Khashoggi, a son of Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist who was killed in the Saudi consulate in Turkey
October 23 A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks opened sharply lower on Wall Street following big drops in Asia and Europe
November 6 Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar, a Somali-American, at her election night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota
November 25 A migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the US, runs away from tear gas with her children in front of the border wall between the US and Mexico, in Tijuana
November 11 A burnt car and a petrol station after the Camp Fire that tore through California
December 1 Protesters during a ‘gilets jaunes’ demonstration near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris
Helen Healy is the FT’s Head of Pictures
