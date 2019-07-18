The decision by the World Health Organization to declare the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo an international emergency is intended to boost the world’s response to the outbreak, which continues to spread almost a year after the first victims were identified.

More than 2,500 cases of Ebola have been detected since the first patient presented symptoms in August last year and almost 1,600 people have died, making the epidemic the second-biggest in history and the longest and deadliest of Congo’s nine previous outbreaks.

“It is time for the world to take notice and redouble our efforts,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said late on Wednesday as the Geneva-based organisation announced its decision. This was only the fifth time that the WHO had declared a public health emergency of international concern, the most severe level of health crisis.

Medical experts outside the WHO welcomed the move, although many said the decision should had been taken sooner. The organisation had declined to issue the declaration on three occasions since the outbreak began.

The WHO said the new category of alarm was merited because of the identification earlier this week of the first confirmed Ebola case in the crowded city of Goma on the Rwandan border.

In addition, the scientists cited the returned spread of the epidemic in Beni, a city 150 miles north of Goma, where the outbreak began. Almost half the cases identified over the past three weeks have been in Beni, the WHO said, dashing hopes that the spread of the virus there was under control.

The international response to the outbreak has already been significant. Thousands of Congolese and international health professionals have been deployed in North Kivu, the province in eastern Congo where the epidemic is centred.

Given the numbers of cases that are continuing . . . I see no reason to think we are nearing the end of the epidemic

Hundreds of screening and control points have been established on roads and at the entrances to public buildings where people are stopped and required to wash their hands and have their temperatures taken. More than 75m screenings have taken place around the affected towns and on the borders with Uganda and Rwanda, the WHO said.

But the epidemic continues to spread, aided by high levels of population movement and continued distrust of the medical response in certain communities.

Eastern Congo has struggled with decades of low-level conflict, resulting in a general suspicion of the central government in Kinshasa, which was exacerbated, aid workers said, in the early months of the response by poor communications and heavy-handed tactics.

“The trust established with the population is still fragile,” said Gaston Tshapenda, the health ministry official co-ordinating the response in Beni. “It is something that we need to improve and consolidate.”

A year into the outbreak, some people are still dying at home rather than going to health facilities, significantly increasing the risk of transmission. At its worst, community resistance has spilled over into violence. Some health facilities have been attacked and two community health workers were killed last week.

When patients do reach health facilities, such as the treatment centre in Beni run by the Alliance for International Medical Action, a patient’s chances of survival are improving. But not enough patients are reaching the health centres in time and not enough people are receiving the vaccine.

“Given the numbers of cases that are continuing . . . I see no reason to think we are nearing the end,” said Anne Marie Pegg, a doctor with the Médecins Sans Frontières aid agency, adding that she believed the outbreak would run into 2020.

Currently, low stock levels of the vaccine mean a strategy has been adopted where only the contacts of a victim, and each contact’s contacts are vaccinated, rather than larger groups of the population.

The WHO insisted this so-called “ring strategy” had been successful, although Dr Pegg challenged its efficacy and said a more extensive vaccination programme was necessary given the density and mobility of the population.

“It is impossible to do an appropriate ring tracing in this environment with this number of cases,” she said.

When the Financial Times visited one of the two crowded border posts between Goma and the Rwandan town of Gisenyi this week, the challenge facing the WHO was clear. Health officials on both sides of the border took temperatures and Congolese and Rwandans queued in long lines to wash their hands with disinfectant.

As many as 15,000 people cross the border on foot each day, often to trade goods. Cross-border trade is vital to DRC, Rwanda and Uganda, rendering the prevention of any further spread critical to the economic health of the region.

During the west Africa outbreak from 2014-16, in which more than 11,000 people died, airlines cancelled flights and the countries blocked travel, damaging the economies of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone while undermining the ability of the international response to deliver equipment, medicines and personnel.

“It is . . . crucial that states do not use the [public health emergency] as an excuse to impose trade or travel restrictions,” said Robert Steffen, chairman of the WHO’s emergency committee. “[These] would have a negative impact on the response and on the lives and livelihoods of people in the region.”