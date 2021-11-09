Many dream of being an elite footballer, but what’s it like actually earning a professional player’s salary?





In the second half of this two-part podcast special, Claer Barrett explores the darker side of earning staggering sums as a young player. Unscrupulous financial advisers, risky investments, gambling, injuries and early retirement can all cut short your earning potential - and there are lessons here for all of us. She hears from Gareth Farrelly, a former Premier League footballer who narrowly avoided death - and financial ruin - when his playing career ended, but has now reinvented himself as a top sports lawyer. Plus, former England player Sol Campbell and AFC Bournemouth full-back Jack Stacey reveal how they manage their money, and what listeners can learn from this.





Presented by Claer Barrett. Executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Produced by Persis Love. Assistant producer is Talia Augustidis. Sound design by Breen Turner.

Clips: afcbTV

