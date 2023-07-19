An “outspoken” former Conservative leader in the London Assembly and Boris Johnson supporter has been selected as the Tory candidate in the UK capital’s mayoral race next year.

Susan Hall beat barrister Mozammel Hossain by 57 per cent to 43 per cent in a ballot of Conservative party members in London to secure the nomination, the Tories announced on Wednesday.

The 68-year-old will face the Labour incumbent and bookmakers’ favourite Sadiq Khan, who is seeking an unprecedented third term as mayor in the election next May.

Hall’s campaign slogan is “Safer with Susan” and her agenda to date has focused on proposals to reduce crime and to reverse Khan’s contentious plans to expand London’s ultra low emission zone.

With Hall being on the right wing of the Conservative party, critics have drawn attention to some of her past remarks, including her declaration that it was “correct” to describe asylum seekers crossing the English Channel as an “invasion”, and her claim that the odds were “totally stacked against” men in the wake of pro-women diversity policies.

Hall has been a strong supporter of Johnson, often leaping to his defence on social media, where she described him as an “awesome” prime minister and expressed her “love” for him.

At a briefing after Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, Downing Street distanced Rishi Sunak from several of Hall’s past statements, including her comparison of former US president Donald Trump’s supporters storming the Congress to UK figures opposing Brexit, and her backing for ex-premier Liz Truss’s “mini” Budget, which swiftly unravelled last year.

Accepting the party nomination for the mayoral race, Hall said Khan had failed to notch up any significant achievements as mayor.

She said he “goes on trips while young people get stabbed on our streets”, and accused him of being more interested in promoting his recent book about climate change than helping people with the cost of living crisis.

Hall led the Conservative group in the London Assembly for four years up until May, and remains a member of the body that oversees the work of the mayor.

She worked in her father’s car garage after leaving school, then married a hairdresser and set up a salon.

In response to her securing the Tory nomination, Labour called Hall a “hard-right politician” and “outspoken supporter of Trump, Boris Johnson and a hard Brexit”.

The process of selecting the Conservative candidate has been mired in controversy, including infighting between the campaigns of two contenders.

Daniel Korski, the third figure who joined Hall and Hossain on the Tory shortlist, dropped out of the race after an allegation he groped a television producer 10 years ago in Downing Street when he was a special adviser. Korski has denied the claim.















