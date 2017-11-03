Leonardo’s ‘Salvator Mundi’ — 500 years in the life of an exceptional painting

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The eyes. Standing in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Salvator Mundi”, saviour of the world, from which his Christ stares out, impassive, I found the eyes bizarrely unsettling. Misty, delicate, with the slightest squinty unevenness, these are quite unlike the intense and luscious berry-eyes of the Mona Lisa — but they have just the same unnerving way of following you, the same mood-shifting opacity. Across his 500 years, this Christ seems to hold a world of secrets. In one hand, a crystal orb, symbol of Christianity’s power; the other hand raised in benediction — or farewell.

It’s not the only challenge of this exceptional painting. Only in 2011 did the world “discover” this previously unknown, or at least uncertain, work. For many great artists, this would be joyful but not especially important: the count of paintings by Rembrandt, for instance, has risen and fallen over the years. But for Leonardo it is different. The new attribution, celebrated by its inclusion in the 2011 exhibition at London’s National Gallery, increased the number of known paintings by the Italian master from just 14 to just 15. There is only one in the US; none in Asia. And, until now, only one — this one — remains in private hands.

Among the mysteries surrounding this enigmatic figure, it seems, is where he has been hiding all this time. Here are a few scenes from the life of the Salvator Mundi.

France, early 1500s

King Louis XII of France and his wife Anne of Brittany, celebrating the conquest of Milan in 1499 — where the 50-year-old Leonardo has been living for some years — commission a then-fashionable image of the Christ from one of Italy’s leading artists. The figure with the “globus cruciger” — the orb topped by a cross — was a popular trope, but Leonardo chooses to show only the crystal ball, with no cross.

England, 1625

Henrietta Maria of France marries King Charles I of England. It’s thought she must have brought the Leonardo painting with her, to add to the treasures of Charles, a keen collector.

1649

Civil War, and Charles I loses his head on the block. His possessions are dispersed, by order of Oliver Cromwell, but in 1650, before the Leonardo is given away to one Captain John Stone, Queen Henrietta Maria commissions an engraving by Wenceslaus Hollar. This will prove essential to the trail of later art detectives.

1660

The monarchy is restored and Charles II sets out to reassemble his father’s collections. Leonardo’s painting returns to court, where it remains — until, sometime later, it is given to John Sheffield, the Duke of Buckingham, whose descendants decide to sell it . . .

1763

In February of that year it is sold as a “Head of Our Saviour”, by L. Da Vinci, to Sir Charles Robinson for £2.10s.

The lost years . . .

For the whole of the 19th century, all we know is that Leonardo’s “Salvator Mundi” is inexpertly restored and heavily overpainted. The previously androgynous image is made more butch — with heavier and darker beard and moustache — and more or less unrecognisable from the original.

1900

The picture reappears. No longer thought to be by Leonardo, it is attributed to his pupil Bernardino Luini and sold to Sir Francis Cook. When his heirs sell it again, at Sotheby’s in 1958, it is attributed to another one of Leonardo’s students, Giovanni Antonio Boltraffio, and fetches £45.

1960s: Journey to America

The American buyer of the picture takes it away to a private collection. When the work is next heard of, it is sold in 2005 for an unknown sum to a consortium of dealers and collectors hot on the trail of the mystery of its origins. A Manhattan art historian, Robert Simon, oversees a painstaking five-year restoration process.

The techniques and quality of the work revealed by cleaning, plus the evidence of similarities to that engraving made by Hollar so many centuries before, seal its attribution as a true work by Leonardo. But in the long road, there are doubts, some centred on the artist’s handling of the crystal globe. In the painting, the exquisite reflections are those of a transparent bubble — not the refracted, inverted effects of light passing through a crystal sphere. Leonardo, who studied such light effects so meticulously, would surely never have painted that — or would he? It’s another mystery, to add to many others.

2011

Triumphantly, the general public sees the work for the first time, on show at London’s National Gallery alongside Leonardo’s other masterpieces.

2013

The picture enters another murky chapter when it is sold to the Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev for $127.5m, via the Swiss dealer Yves Bouvier, who had apparently bought it from the consortium for $80m. “Salvator Mundi” thus becomes embroiled in one of the grimmest and most protracted art lawsuits ever.

2017

The painting goes on a world tour before its sale at Christie’s New York on November 15, valued at $100m. Crowds gather at each of its showing — in Hong Kong, San Francisco, London — proving that the Leonardo magic still operates.

And for another first, Christie’s has decided to sell it in the middle of its Contemporary sale, rather than alongside other Old Masters. Will it become the US’s second Leonardo? Will it disappear again, perhaps for another century, into a private collection? Or will it grace the walls of some great institution? To be continued . . .

November 15, Christie’s New York, christies.com

Follow @FTLifeArts on Twitter to find out about our latest stories first. Subscribe to FT Life on YouTube for the latest FT Weekend videos. Sign up for our Weekend Email here

Photograph: Christie’s Images Limited 2017