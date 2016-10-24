Randall Stephenson, AT&Tchief executive, joked on Monday that he was not an antitrust lawyer — but he would play one on TV just as soon as his company’s deal for Time Warner closes. Call that the ultimate “vertical integration”, a cliché Mr Stephenson and Jeff Bewkes, Time Warner boss, tossed around when discussing their $108bn tie-up. Such vertical integration was rendered necessary by another bromide: the need for “convergence” between content and distribution. Splashy M&A in the media sector has a poor record. Maybe things will be different this time. But even if not, the risks to AT&T from this “bolt-on” acquisition, as Mr Stephenson put it, are muted.

Shares in the acquiring business dipped 2 per cent on Monday. That may stem from AT&T’s other news, a middling third-quarter earnings report, which showed its most valuable “postpaid” wireless phone subscribers fell by 268,000. Group revenues and earnings remained essentially flat. In reflection of this, the company said the bid for Time Warner was about both diversification and differentiation of its commodity mobile service.

AT&T believed that just contracting with television networks restrains technical innovation. This has become important now that video consumption is migrating away from traditional television to smartphones. Research firm eMarketer thinks time spent on smartphone digital video consumption will have grown at a 21 per cent annual rate between 2013 and 2018.

It remains to be seen how AT&T can extract value from Time Warner without antagonising its competitors and regulators. The arithmetic of a 50/50 cash plus stock deal buys the company time as its thesis works itself out. Its own price-to-earnings ratio of 12 times is dwarfed by the 20 times it will pay for Time Warner. But with $40bn of debt costing under 4 per cent, and $1bn in annual savings, AT&T should be able to maintain both its dividend (5 per cent yield) and an investment-grade rating.

Meanwhile AT&T’s rivals can do little. While T-Mobile has been stealing wireless market share, its relatively modest $64bn enterprise value limits its ability to compete in a 5G world. Verizon, with a content portfolio of AOL and Yahoo, hardly imposes. A vertically integrated media monster may again prove to be a chimera. But a mature conglomerate will not be tragic.

