Donald Trump, with his characteristic flair for original phrasing, declared “mission accomplished” after the US-led air strikes on Syria last week. But, Gideon Rachman writes in his latest column, America’s mission in the Middle East is hard to define, let alone deliver.

The Trump administration claims that the strikes had a limited aim: stopping the Syrian government’s use of chemical weapons. But it is not obvious that they will succeed. After all, military actions launched on the same grounds by the US last year failed to achieve that aim.

Moreover, a weekend’s bombing will do nothing to change the trajectory of the war in Syria. On the contrary, it will merely confirm something that has been clear for a while: that American influence in the Middle East is on the wane.

Centre ground: Talk of setting up a new centrist party in the UK tends to be met with derision, writes Janan Ganesh. But critics of such enterprises miss an important point: the great age of populism, to which a mooted party of the centre ground would be an antidote, has barely begun. It won’t be until voters start feeling its effects that they may be tempted to consider more moderate alternatives.

Machine dreams: Robots are far more popular in Asia, where they are widely used, than they are in the west, observes John Thornhill. The US, in particular, is in the grip of technologically induced panic at the job-destroying potential of robotics and automation. But technology is not destiny, and policymakers have the ability to bend it to their — and our — desired ends.

Dialogue of the deaf: On Sunday night, President Emmanuel Macron submitted himself to a two-hour long televised interview with two veterans of French journalism. Although, writes Anne-Sylvaine Chassany, the encounter generated more heat than light, with the interviewers preferring to harangue the president than question him, Mr Macron succeeded in getting his message across on a range of issues, including last week’s air strikes on Syria and his pro-market reforms.

FT Big Picture: Listen here to the first episode in the FT’s new podcast series exploring the ideas and trends that are reshaping the world in fundamental ways.

Response to Assad needs smart target list — letter from Neil Fisher

The object of any response has to be to influence the Syrian decision-makers, particularly Assad, not to ever use chemical weapons again. The way to do that is to craft the target list “smartly” . . . That may include targets that seem to have no linkage to the alleged chemical weapon attack other than it belongs, and is precious to, Assad, members of his leadership team and others . . . Preparing the “message battlespace” is exactly what Donald Trump is doing now. The US president should be encouraged, not criticised, since his messaging is very effective once you read between the lines and will reinforce the “smarter” kinetic message once delivered.

Comment from Jerome a Paris on Germany is frustrating Emmanuel Macron’s grand ambitions

France and Germany have never been natural allies. That’s the whole point. When they make the effort to find a compromise, it’s usually acceptable to most other Europeans because they start from so far apart, geopolitically, intellectually, politically, and psychologically. What’s amazing is that people now often take it for granted, but it requires a lot of effort each time.

Failing audit system can be enhanced — letter from John Stewart

Although I am an accountant and on the main board or supervisory board of several companies, I have difficulty in understanding a lot of the information in the current disclosure, let alone having the time to wade through hundreds of pages. The market wants financial statements it can rely on and the auditors are failing to satisfy this demand. Those who want a greater market share could stop navel-gazing and give the market what it wants.

