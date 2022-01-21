Episode 75
Netflix warning on subscriber growth sends stock plummeting
Russia wants Nato forces out of ex-Warsaw pact states, Lavrov says
António Horta-Osório attended Euros final during London Covid breach
Jack Ma’s Ant Group implicated in corruption scandal by Chinese state media
Bitcoin drops to five-month low as investors dump risk assets
