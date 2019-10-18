Mark Carney predicted on Friday that the UK economy would pick up if MPs voted for the Brexit deal, and said that resolving Brexit might help lead the world out of its current tensions over trade.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the IMF annual meetings in Washington, the Bank of England governor said there were still uncertainties over what the final Brexit outcome would look like. But he said it was beneficial that there would be a transition period if the withdrawal agreement were to be approved by MPs on Saturday.

Mr Carney said it was “important to have a transition to a new relationship” with the EU and “that’s what a deal would deliver if it is adopted”.

He suggested that approving the deal might even help to reduce global uncertainties over trade relationships which have chilled confidence and left the global economic outlook weaker than at any time since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

“The UK may have led the world into this [with the EU referendum]. We may be leading the world out of this,” he said.

The governor made it clear he thought the UK’s economic prospects would pick up if the deal was adopted.

“We do know the prospect of an orderly transition would be put in place [if a deal was passed] and, in that environment, you would expect — all things being equal — the economy to pick up from a subdued pace,” he said.

The governor refused to be drawn on whether higher growth would lead to interest rate increases because he said a lot was going on in the world economy and the BoE would need to take account of all of the moving parts when it took any decision on monetary policy in the weeks ahead.