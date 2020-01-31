Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

IBM has named Arvind Krishna as the new chief executive to take over from Ginni Rometty, Amazon’s one-day shipping delivered a bumper holiday sales season, and the World Health Organization has declared an international emergency over the new coronavirus epidemic. Plus, as the UK prepares to leave the European Union tonight, the FT’s George Parker says the British population is split between a state of vindication and of sadness.

