A recent run-up in the price of bitcoin has been attributed to many factors: aggressive monetary easing by central banks, plans by Facebook to develop its own digital tokens, and market manipulation via Tether, another crypto asset. But another force may be giving bitcoin a lift: demand from Chinese investors.

The volume of bitcoin traded by mainland Chinese has been strengthening in recent months and has spiked about 50 per cent over the past 10 days, according to Babel Finance, a Beijing-based cryptocurrency financial services provider.

Analysts note that the latest surge in interest comes after the People’s Bank of China last week allowed the renminbi to weaken through the level of seven to the US dollar for the first time since the global financial crisis, increasing the appeal of alternative assets such as bitcoin.

“We have seen a big rally,” said Taimur Baig, chief economist for DBS in Singapore, describing the falling renminbi as evidence of a “serious use case for crypto”. He added: “From now on it is another thing for markets to watch.”

Chinese financial regulators have been wary of the global growth in cryptocurrencies, shutting down local crypto exchanges two years ago over concerns that the unregulated assets could pose financial risks and allow residents to avoid strict capital controls.

But despite the formal ban, Chinese investors have continued to find ways to trade crypto, often using offshore funds registered in Hong Kong and Singapore.

The PBoC has quietly been in dialogue with the markets over the possibility of launching a central bank digital currency, though there are no details or timeframe for its implementation, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Cryptocurrencies have been given a boost this year by monetary easing from the European Central Bank, a dovish turn by the US Federal Reserve, and expected looser policy from the Bank of Japan to counter strengthening in the yen.

Crypto enthusiasts say that such aggressive policy actions, which are helping to drive a huge rally in bonds, are causing cryptocurrencies to move in line with assets such as gold and other precious metals, which are seen as safe havens in times of global stress.

“If you worry about all currencies as a result of central banks trying to drive down the value of their own currencies, big investors buy gold and smaller investors buy crypto,” said one Hong Kong-based hedge fund manager. “I keep bitcoin on my screen next to gold.”

The manager added that next week’s meeting of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, was likely to lead to “more super dovish talk from the central banks”, which could give another boost to cryptocurrencies.

Traders said it was not clear whether Chinese investors were buying cryptocurrencies to hold, or to convert into other asset classes. “We still aren’t sure about whether they consider crypto a destination or just a tunnel,” said Benedicte Nolens, managing director of the SC Ventures arm of Standard Chartered bank in Hong Kong.

Still, while bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are being marketed for their “ability to perform well [in] liquidity crises, especially those involving currency devaluations”, according to Grayscale Research, a New York-based firm, there were many risks, including fraud and hacking.