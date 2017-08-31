Nafta talks resume as executives prepare for worst

Mexican and US business leaders have begun studying legal options in case President Donald Trump follows through on renewed threats to scrap what he terms the “horrible, terrible” North American Free Trade Agreement, as negotiations on updating the pact resume on Friday.

“We’re analysing strategies . . . different scenarios,” Gustavo de Hoyos, head of the Coparmex business confederation, told the Financial Times after business leaders accompanying the negotiations ran through some of “the legal consequences of what would happen on D-plus-one”.

US business groups have been engaged in a similar exercise to identify “legislation and litigation” to halt any move by Mr Trump to pull the plug on the 23-year-old accord, according to one person close to the talks. Robert Lighthizer, the US Trade Representative, met US business leaders this week after fresh presidential tweets and threats fanned renewed withdrawal fears, according to two sources.

Mexico believes the US would have to take the lead on any legislative action and does not rule out legal action in US courts, though that was not yet being discussed, said Mr de Hoyos, who saw “moderate optimism” going into round two of Nafta negotiations with the US and Canada, from September 1-5 in Mexico City.

“All this is unprecedented. We’re in uncharted waters,” said one former official.

Luis Videgaray, Mexico’s foreign minister, said in Washington after meeting US officials on Wednesday that his country would abandon the talks if the US moved to terminate Nafta unilaterally. Ildefonso Guajardo, trade minister, appears to have increasing reservations about reaching a deal: he told local newspaper El Economista this week that the threat of a US pullout was “real and high”.

Nevertheless, Mr de Hoyos believed that the fact the negotiating round spills into the US Labour Day holiday on Monday was an “unequivocal signal . . . that most players are trying to preserve this”.

When Nafta was first negotiated, it took months of discussion even to thrash out a text as the starting point for talks. The three sides were gunning for a deal by early 2018 to avoid running into Mexican presidential elections and US legislative elections next year, but have yet to draft a single document to work from, Mr de Hoyos said.

Indeed, while Mr Trump has blamed Mexico and Canada for being “very difficult” and holding up progress in the negotiations, the US has not yet finalised its own proposed texts for key Nafta chapters, according to briefing notes seen by the FT and people familiar with the state of negotiations.

Among those, say people briefed on the state of discussions, has been the investment chapter, in which the US is now considering rewriting the rules that allow investors to seek special arbitration panels in disputes with Nafta governments.

Richard Trumka, head of the AFL-CIO, the largest labour federation in the US, on Wednesday said he was unable to say whether the negotiations were moving in a direction that would benefit US workers because there had been insufficient transparency about proposals being put on the table.

Even as the talks resume, Mexico is pushing ahead with a possible Plan B to diversify its economic dependence on US trade. Officials have just held a new round of talks on updating a bilateral trade deal with Brazil and President Enrique Peña Nieto travels to China next week.