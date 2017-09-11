Citi warns on sharp fall in third-quarter trading revenues

Citigroup cast an early shadow over third-quarter bank results, warning on Monday that trading revenues have continued to fall sharply as banks suffer from low volatility and painful comparisons with the Trump- and Brexit-fuelled trading boom of late 2016.

Chief financial officer John Gerspach said at a banking conference in New York that Citi was expecting overall trading revenues to be down 15 per cent year on year in the three months to September 30, following a 5 per cent decline in the previous quarter.

Weak trading revenue was the hallmark of many banks’ second-quarter results, with most blaming the drop on low volatility.

The closely watched CBOE market volatility index, or Vix, which shows how much investors are willing to pay to protect against price rises or falls, averaged about 11 in the second quarter, a level that has held steady in the current period. That is far shy of the average since 1990 of 19.5, FactSet data show.

Against that backdrop, weak trading revenues were already priced in for the third quarter, but Mr Gerspach’s guidance to the Barclays conference gave the first indication of the magnitude. JPMorgan and Citi will kick off earnings reporting season for the banks on October 12

Citi was one of the better performers in the second quarter, when Wall Street’s big five banks recorded an average fall of 17 per cent in trading revenues.

Kian Abouhossein, banks analyst at JPMorgan, said that Citi’s guidance was “realistic” given market conditions. Across Wall Street, he predicted that revenues from fixed income trading would be worst affected in the third quarter, with equities “flattish”.

Another analyst described Citi’s figures as “modestly disappointing” but said “there was a market expectation of some disappointment from the Barclays conference, similar to second-quarter guidance at the Deutsche Bank conference in late May”.

Brian Kleinhanzl, analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, estimated trading revenues at the quintet of big Wall Street banks would decline 10 per cent on average in the third quarter.

“Volatility remains depressed and fixed income and equities volumes are trending down,” he said, adding that much would still depend on the environment this month. “Our expectations for trading for the third quarter are low but if the environment does not improve from here, then actual trading results may come in below our expectation.”

US banks typically try to manage expectations heading into the earnings season, to reduce their chances of missing analysts’ forecasts when results are published. Other banks may offer commentary over the next few weeks before the quarter ends and they are required to stay silent. Other bankers privately say that the third quarter has been challenging.