May and Hammond plan to end public sector pay cap

UK prime minister Theresa May and chancellor Philip Hammond are drawing up plans to end the seven-year cap on public sector pay for some state employees, such as nurses and newly-qualified teachers.

Several senior ministers, including Boris Johnson, foreign secretary, and Sir Michael Fallon, defence secretary, have backed the idea of dropping the unpopular policy, which currently restricts annual public sector pay increases to 1 per cent.

But immediately ending the cap for all 5m state workers would cost around £4bn a year — a heavy price tag at a time of continued government austerity.

As a result, a final announcement of changes to public sector pay — expected when Liz Truss, chief secretary to the Treasury, sends guidance letters to pay review bodies later this month — is likely to stop short of a sudden scrapping of the existing cap, and may only apply to some workers in some sectors.

“We are listening,” a Downing Street spokesperson said on Monday. “We know that many people in the public and private sector feel they are just about managing.”

Any government decision will take into account various factors, such as skills shortages in certain areas, like nursing, teaching and the senior civil service.

About 31 per cent of public sector workers are in the NHS, with another 30 per cent in education and 20 per cent in public administration.

Independent pay review bodies, which advise the government on public sector salaries, have reported increasing problems with recruitment and retention, especially for the NHS and schoolteachers, in recent years.

31% Of public sector workers are in the NHS, with another 30% in education and 20% in public administration

The School Teachers’ Review Body said in July that the overall target for recruitment to initial teacher training was missed in 2016-17 for the fifth year in a row. The pay body also said the number of schools reporting teacher vacancies and temporarily-filled posts had increased markedly over the past five years.

Changes to the existing cap are also likely to acknowledge the higher cost of living in some parts of the country, notably London. Public sector workers in the capital already receive a “London weighting”, which could be increased.

“Recruitment and retention are key”, said one government official.

But some ministers have argued that criticisms of the current cap have been exaggerated, because they ignore “pay progression” mechanisms, which have allowed some workers to receive pay rises that are effectively higher than the 1 per cent cap.

Under pay progression, some staff are guaranteed annual increases within their position’s official pay scale, provided they pass an annual appraisal.

Treasury and Number 10 officials have dedicated large amounts of time since June’s general election to working out a new public sector pay policy — and how to fund it.

Relaxing pay restraint is seen as one way for the Tories to try to win back some public support for Mrs May after the Conservatives’ humiliating general election result.

In late June there was public confusion over the issue, when Number 10 signalled it was about to lift the cap, only for the Treasury to force a backtrack.

The original pay freeze for public sector workers began in 2011 for all but those on the lowest salaries. From 2013, all annual public sector pay rises were limited to 1 per cent — which has meant a substantial real terms pay cut since David Cameron first became prime minister in 2010.

Labour claimed this week that the average teacher is now £5,000 worse off a year than if there had been inflation-linked pay rises for public sector workers since 2010.

Increasing public-sector pay in line with inflation would cost an annual £4.1bn by 2019-20, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies think-tank.

The IFS has also projected that under the Conservative party’s plans for continued pay restraint, private sector pay would rise 6 percentage points faster than public sector pay between 2016-17 and 2020-21.

“If real pay rises are now on the cards it will be a huge victory for the GMB’s campaign and for public pressure on the government, but the devil will be in the detail,” Rehana Azam, national secretary of the GMB, said on Monday. “All public sector workers must receive proper pay rises, including those not covered by pay review bodies, such as school support staff, council workers and police staff.”