If I had to pick one clever piece of financial engineering that actually helps the ordinary private investor, I would choose the humble zero-dividend preference share. Sadly, it is the one piece of recent innovation that appears to be on its way out, courtesy of cheap bank funding and an unfortunate turn of events in the world of fund management.

Why my enthusiasm for this acronym? It fulfils a requirement for investors who want a defined return at some point in the not too distant future, while taking all gains as capital. To understand how this peculiar structure works, let us look at a concrete example.

If I were to lend some money through to 2021 to, say, RM Secured Lending, a closed-end fund that also lends money out to other people, I would expect to get a return. So if I lend the fund 100p, I would get back 110.91p on the allotted date of April 6 2021. That returned capital effectively represents rolled-up interest paid as a capital sum at redemption, with interest paid at a rate of 4.7 per cent a year. Not a princely sum, I grant you, but not entirely inadequate either.

These zero-coupon bonds or “zeros” are very common in the world of institutional bonds, but for private investors the main way of accessing them has been through investment trusts.

Back in the early 2000s there were many zero dividend preference shares, mostly issued by what were called split capital investment trusts. The split capital boom did not end well but zero dividends limped on, and over the past few years we have seen a few issues here and there, including, most recently, the RM Secured Lending issue, along with US specialist bank lender EJF Investments.

Investors like zeros because of their fixed price at redemption (provided there are sufficient assets to pay the money back) and the fact that most of them get paid out ahead of the ordinary shares when an investment vehicle is wound up.

Fund managers used to like them because if they were involved in a slightly more esoteric asset class, such as private equity, volatile small-cap equities or lending funds, they frequently found that traditional bank lending was too expensive and required too many covenants. Zeros, if structured properly, are a simple instrument. I say “structured properly”, because in recent weeks we have had a demonstration of what could go wrong.

A lending fund called RDL Realisations (formerly Ranger Direct Lending) issued zeros a few years back but within a few years the managers ran into a series of problems, including lending to a big platform that went bust. RDL is now being wound up, which has triggered a row among its varied classes of investors.

Not unreasonably, the ordinary shareholders want their money back, but first they need to pay these pesky zero investors, who were promised 127p a share at the end of July 2020, representing a return of 5 per cent a year. The board’s offer of 116p has not been well received, leading to a classic stand-off between the investor groups.

What to do? My guess is that the zero holders will end up at around 120p to 122p, which would mean a return of something like 7 per cent a year (higher than the original 5 per cent to reflect the fact that they are being bought out early).

I have no doubt that lots of lawyers representing all parties are involved and there is talk about making sure that any future zeros have a built-in clause that avoids this kind of confusion. But that not inconsiderable return illustrates the compelling advantage of these structures: that you get your money before the equity shareholders.

Zeros can be bought relatively easily by a stockbroker although bid offer spreads can be chunky. They have decent capital protection (mostly) and that return is free from income tax at redemption, which is especially useful for higher rate taxpayers. There is even a good chance that in a situation of stress, you will get a decent return, perhaps even more than you expected.

The downside is the yield, as you can see from the table below.

Most of the yields vary between 3 per cent and 5 per cent a year, which is not exactly bountiful. Fund managers, however, are increasingly being tempted by challenger banks to borrow at competitive rates of less than 5 per cent. Thus we are seeing less issuance of zeros, which I think is a huge pity.

For the more defensive investor willing to go off-piste, these are fantastic instruments if you understand what you are buying. For more risk friendly investors, I think the EJF Investments and RM Secured Lending zeros offer an acceptable return of over 4 per cent over the next two to three years. For more defensive investors, the Chelverton UK Dividend zero offers 3.24 per cent for the next six years.

If you want to do some more digging around in this very niche space both the AIC and Quoted Data offer free information to investors.

Zero-dividend preference shares Year Name Last close price Redemption price Redemption yield (%)* 2024 Aberforth Split Level Income 109.50 127.25 3.00 2022 Acorn Income 155.50 167.20 2.67 2025 Chelverton UK Dividend 109.50 133.18 3.36 2022 EJF Investments 115.00 132.25 4.07 2022 JZ Capital Partners 436.00 483.70 3.16 2022 NB Private Equity Partners 115.50 126.74 2.82 2024 NB Private Equity Partners 109.00 130.63 3.40 2024 Polar Capital Global Healthcare 108.00 122.99 2.60 2020 Premier Global Infrastructure 118.00 125.65 4.26 2021 RDL Realisation 117.50 127.63 3.88 2021 RM Secured Direct Lending 101.50 110.91 4.90 2020 UIL 149.50 154.90 2.52 2022 UIL 130.00 146.99 3.65 2024 UIL 110.00 138.35 4.32 2026 UIL 106.00 151.50 4.93 Data at May 28 2019 * Assumes no change in equity or NAV price Source: Association of Investment Companies

David Stevenson is an active private investor. He has interests in securities where mentioned. Email: adventurous@ft.com; Twitter: @advinvestor