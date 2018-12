Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The arrest of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer, followed months of mounting scrutiny of the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker. The FT's Nic Fildes explains how Huawei grew to be such a big player, and why western intelligence officials are warning against working with the Chinese company on the next generation of mobile technology.