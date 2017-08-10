Daily briefing: China property risk, US home rental giant; N Korea endgame

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Test your knowledge of this week’s news with the FirstFT quiz.

A top Chinese lawmaker has warned that profiteering by real estate developers is sapping the lifeblood from China’s economy, as authorities make efforts to contain runaway property prices. Strong growth of real estate prices, sales and construction has powered China’s economy this year, putting GDP on the path to its first annual growth acceleration since 2010.

Meanwhile, an index of Hong Kong-listed mainland property shares has risen 68 per cent this year, propelling property tycoons such as Evergrande Group’s Hui Ka Yan up the ranks of China’s rich list, despite his company’s heavy debt load. (FT)

In the news

The $20bn US home rental giant

Two companies that bought thousands of homes after the US foreclosure crisis that began a decade ago are planning to merge, creating the country’s largest owner of rental houses and marking the culmination of a huge private equity bet on the US housing market. Blackstone’s Invitation Homes and Starwood Waypoint will together have a portfolio of 82,000 single-family homes in 17 markets across the US. (FT)

Gene-editing breakthrough

Scientists at Harvard and a private company have created gene-edited piglets — cleansed of viruses that might cause disease in humans. The step could some day make it possible to transport vital organs from pigs into humans, and could occur within two years according to one doctor. (NYT)

Venezuela arrests

The supreme court has ordered a mayor from the Caracas area jailed for not ending anti-government protests. He is the fifth opposition mayor to be imprisoned in the past fortnight. His sentence came as the US imposed a wave of sanctions on figures supporting President Nicolás Maduro. (Al Jazeera, Reuters)

Lego replaces chief executive

Only eight months after it appointed its first non-Danish chief executive, the Danish toymaker has brought in a new, younger replacement. Niels Christiansen, 51, will take over on October 1 as the company adjusts to the increasingly digital world of play. (FT)

China sends unhackable transmission

Chinese scientists have sent the first quantum transmission from earth to an orbiting satellite, marking another step in the creation of an “unhackable” global communications network. (FT)

The Facebook IPO that nearly wasn’t

Facebook executives considered scrapping its May 2012 initial public offering as doubts swirled around its revenues. The revelation came during testimony in a class-action lawsuit against the social network by investors including the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System. (FT)

Toshiba’s travails

PwC Arata, the Japanese group’s auditor, has partially approved its fiscal 2016 accounts, showing that it had a negative net worth of ¥552bn. The qualified approval provides some relief for Toshiba — which has been scrambling to plug huge losses in its US nuclear power unit — but it needs to raise more funds to avoid delisting. (NAR)

Test your knowledge of this week’s news with the FirstFT quiz. Which Silicon Valley company made headlines for a gender equality controversy stemming from an internal memo?

The day ahead

Tesla’s bond issue

The electric carmaker is set to boost its cash reserves with another $1.5bn as it tries to stave off the liquidity pressures caused by its headlong rush to become a mass-market car producer. Eric Platt wonders whether the issue would gin up the same investor fervour if Tesla’s hip, shiny name weren’t attached. (FT)

What we’re reading

North Korea steps closer to nuclear end game

For decades North Korea has sought nuclear weapons and the means of using them against its US foe as fears of a confrontation with Pyongyang spread far beyond the Korean peninsula. Here’s a look at the stakes, how we got here and where we are now. (FT)

Did we let the financial crisis go to waste?

A decade on from the global credit crunch, this piece argues that attempts to build a fairer world off the back of economic catastrophe have failed. “With Brexit looming, a lot’s changed in our politics. But when it comes to our economy, things simply haven’t changed anywhere near enough.” The FT data team shows that UK is not alone in grappling with the fallout from the crisis. (Guardian)

How Silicon Valley rediscovered LSD

A young generation of tech entrepreneurs is microdosing LSD, in the belief that dropping acid makes them more creative. They are aiming to make psychedelic drugs as acceptable as coffee. (FT)

Pakistan’s new patriarchs

Mohammed Hanif on what the “honourable” men of Pakistan have learned about women, and what they have not: “The new patriarchy will respect women but it makes subtle demands: First, go get shot, get doused in acid or get raped, and then we will be with you. If a woman demonstrates that the men in a political party, in the army or on a court bench are a bunch of nincompoops, the new patriarchy responds a lot like the old patriarchy: She is asking for trouble.” (NYT)

Dangers of the digital home

The FT’s Edwin Heathcote looks at the dark side of the ‘internet of things’: “Our houses are being possessed. And the 21st century’s evil spirits are the ghosts controlling our machine.” (FT)

Marauding monkeys neutered

Squeezed out of nearby jungles, long-tailed macaques have wreaked havoc at Thailand’s largest navy base. They have chewed through telephone cables, broken into offices, and dragged rocks on to roads to slow down trucks so they can jump aboard for food. But now, as the monkey population swells to 10,000, sailors are fighting back — using a simple medical procedure. (WSJ)

Africa’s voters are ready for democracy

David Pilling parses the reasons why African people still treat elections with a reverence that has faded in the west. It comes amid claims of hacking during this week’s Kenyan presidential poll. (FT, BBC)

Video of the day

Groucho Marx and the JPX400

The index was meant to showcase Japan's best companies but Leo Lewis says investors might be better off looking at the companies being booted off the list. (FT)