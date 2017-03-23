Aquarius — garrulous, concentrated theatricality

I mean no offence, and hope Brazilian film-maker Kleber Mendonça Filho takes none, when I say Aquarius could be a stage play. It’s certainly a change of style, this garrulous, concentrated, histrionic (in a good sense) near-monodrama. Mendonça Filho’s debut feature Neighbouring Sounds (2012) was ultra-cinematic, even quasi-experimental: a sort of audio-visionary collage of city lives.

Set largely in a sea-view apartment in Recife — the only one still tenanted in a block bought for demolition by venal developers — Aquarius rejoices in a big, juicy, slyly mischievous performance by Brazilian-American veteran Sônia Braga. Clara, a sixtyish music critic, has survived one major clout from life, breast cancer, and is not about to be KO’d by another. Her family can wail or wheedle all they want, but she won’t sell up. And no charm offensive from the slickly personable son of the developer — a smiler with a knife under his cloak — will budge her.

The would-be evictors try everything: noise, threats, even a clamorous upstairs orgy. (Clara responds by renting a gigolo herself for the evening.) The most fiendish assault comes in the “third act”. It produces a satisfying last-scene flourish of revenge that got, at Cannes, a near-ovation.

You could put this stuff on Broadway and pack the theatre. What saves it from terminal staginess is Braga’s performance, giving us the nuanced as well as the nuclear. That and a lovely, creepy sense that as soon as we venture a few floors from Clara’s flat (and we finally do) we shall discover the ghastly truth about the greater, grander, greedier world of Them versus Us.