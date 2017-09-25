Beijing criticised over executive MBA candidate clampdown

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The dean of China’s oldest business school has accused recently implemented ministry of education controls of strangling the country’s executive education sector just as it is garnering global approval.

Rules were introduced by the government in Beijing less than a year ago requiring all candidates for the executive MBA — a part-time course taken by people in their 30s — to take the same entrance exam as the full-time intake, who are a decade or more younger.

The number of people judged able to study for an eMBA across China has since dropped to 2,500, down from 10,000 last year.

Xiongwen Lu, dean of Fudan University’s School of Management, one of 12 Chinese business schools in the Financial Times top 100 ranking for eMBA courses, branded the exam setting “unreasonable and irrational” in an interview with the FT.

“Students [of the eMBA] don’t have time to prepare,” Prof Lu said. “It is harmful for high-end business education and it hurts the talent development for business and the economy.”

Fudan was able to increase its eMBA intake in 2017 from 460 to 600 largely because the school defied the restrictions and accepted students who had not passed the test, Prof Lu said. Other schools would not be so brave, he added.

Prof Lu, who is also vice-chairman of the National MBA Education Supervision Committee of China, claimed his school was still suffering because it could add many more students. Its eMBA intake this year was only a fraction of the 6,000 who applied.

The intake on eMBA courses in China had already dropped significantly a few years ago after an earlier dictat banning government officials and managers from state-owned enterprises from studying high-end eMBAs, for fear of corruption.

Prof Lu said he hoped the Chinese government, from which business schools still receive half their funding, will have second thoughts on this measure, too.

His comments come as Chinese business schools are gaining in global recognition, with five institutions making this year’s FT MBA top 100, compared with two in 2011.

The eMBA exam policy has created a split within the Chinese business education market because Peking University’s Guanghua School of Management and its Beijing rival Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management have been exempted from the requirement.

Guanghua sets its own entrance exam for its eMBA programme, but Amy Zhai, the course’s executive director, said it had been a “benefit” not to have to set the national test imposed on rival institutions.

Guanghua has the largest number of eMBA alumni in the country, with more than 7,000 completing the course over the past 18 years. The school used to accept 400 students a year, but last year increased its intake to 600, according to Prof Zhai.

“Given the economic growth in China the competition in business education is growing,” she said.