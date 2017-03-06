Cutting EU migration unlikely to boost low wages, warn peers

Ending free movement of EU workers may not significantly reduce migration or raise low wages for locals, ministers have been warned by peers.

A House of Lords report into the implications of Brexit for free movement published on Monday was sceptical that ministers can devise a new EU migration regime that both makes big cuts to the number of EU arrivals and protects the economy.

The peers argue that net migration to the UK from outside the EU has been consistently higher than net migration from the EU, even though a number of policy levers are already in place that allow ministers to control numbers.

It comes at the start of an important week for the government’s Brexit strategy, as peers consider making further amendments to the bill that will allow Theresa May to trigger the Article 50 exit clause.

The House of Lords is expected to amend the bill to require the government to hold a “meaningful vote” on the final deal negotiated by Mrs May, giving her enough time to go back to Brussels to seek better terms.

Reducing EU migration is unlikely to provide a quick fix for low wages, since factors such as the national minimum wage, national living wage and inflation are more significant in driving ... real wage growth for low earners

But the government is determined to resist the move, with David Lidington, leader of the House of Commons, saying that giving parliament an effective veto on the final deal would “tie the prime minister’s hands”.

Ministers fear that if parliament could block Mrs May’s final deal — with the suggestion that MPs could ultimately try to reverse the Leave vote — EU leaders would deliberately offer Britain a bad deal.

“That would almost guarantee it would be much more difficult to get the sort of ambitious, mutually beneficial deal for us and for the EU27 that we all want,” Mr Lidington told the BBC’s Sunday Politics.

Ministers expect the “meaningful vote” clause to be added to the bill in the House of Lords but plan to overturn it in the Commons later this month, along with a separate amendment guaranteeing the rights of EU citizens living in the UK.

The House of Lords, whose members include many diplomats and officials with years of experience in EU affairs, has become a rigorous scrutineer of the government’s Brexit plans, publishing a series of reports.

The latest by the EU home affairs subcommittee argues that “taking back control” of borders may not have the immediate effect claimed by some Brexiters in last year’s referendum campaign.

Wolfgang Münchau A primer for Europeans in post-Brexit Britain The 85-page permanent residency form is a nonsense

“Reducing EU migration is unlikely to provide a quick fix for low wages, since factors such as the national minimum wage, national living wage and inflation are more significant in driving ... real wage growth for low earners.”

The report does not propose what option ministers should take in controlling EU migration after Brexit, but urges them to avoid a system “hedged with exemptions for particular sectors and schemes”.

It says: “This approach could produce the worst of all worlds, failing to deliver a meaningful reduction in immigration while also proving more onerous and costly for employers, prospective applicants and those charged with enforcement.”

Baroness Prashar, chairman of the committee, said there were big gaps in the evidence base being used to devise a new policy, adding that any changes should be phased in to protect “the vibrancy of the UK economy”.

The Home Office said it was “considering various options as to how EU migration might work once we have left” but declined to set out further details.

Last year Amber Rudd, home secretary, said she wanted to examine whether the correct “incentives” were in place to encourage employers to hire locals. Robert Goodwill, immigration minister, suggested that some British workers felt they had been “overlooked” in favour of those from the EU.

However, economists have long challenged the idea that reducing immigration will create more jobs for Britons, and evidence from the National Farmers’ Union shows that native workers are not prepared to do the sorts of picking and food-processing jobs carried out by EU nationals.

Last week, a report by PwC and London First found that every 10 migrant workers create four additional jobs for locals in the wider economy