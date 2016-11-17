Tesco boss warns suppliers against ‘illegitimate’ price rises

Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis has warned suppliers against using the plummeting pound as an excuse for illegitimate price increases, even as he conceded that “inflationary pressure” was increasing the price Britons pay for staple foods such as pork.

Britain’s biggest grocery chain emerged victorious last month from a public battle with Unilever, after the consumer products group had tried to impose a 10 per cent price increase on some of its goods.

The multinational food group sought to blame the change on a sharp fall in sterling since Britain voted to leave the EU in last June’s referendum. Among the affected products was Marmite, a breakfast spread that is made in the UK from ingredients that include salt and slurried yeast — both of which are cheap and paid for in pounds.

“We buy virtually everything for our own label,” Mr Lewis said, “so there isn’t an ingredient or a commodity out there that we don’t have very good insight into.”

Tesco, he added, would only increase prices where it saw evidence of a “legitimate” cost increase that could not be avoided, for instance with a change of recipe.

“We’re not naive to the fact that there’s inflationary pressure,” Mr Lewis said. “You see it already in some categories. Pork has been affected much sooner than other [foods].”

Mr Lewis warned “multinational businesses” — such as Unilever, where he worked for 28 years before joining Tesco in 2014 — not to ask British consumers to pay “inflated prices in order that [revenue and profits in] their reporting currency is maintained”.

Unilever reported €3.8bn in operating profits for the six months to 30 June, giving it a margin of 14.4 per cent, eight times wider than Tesco’s.

Western manufacturers that sell in regions such as Latin America and Asia routinely present an adjusted version of their financial results that filters out currency fluctuations alongside their official accounts.

“[Investors] don’t devalue the stock because of that,” Mr Lewis said, urging suppliers to see the sharp depreciation in sterling in a similar light. The British currency has lost 15 per cent of its value since the Brexit vote.

“The City completely understands it,” Mr Lewis added. “It’s part of the volatility of being manufacturers.”