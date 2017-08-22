Natural resources firms toggle between the risk of under-investment and the peril of overstretch. Shareholders may complain about either. But the concerns of BHP Billiton investor Elliott Management have involved the latter. It should be pleased to see that the big miner has committed to selling its North American shale oil operations. The activist has pushed for BHP to dump both its onshore and offshore oil operations since April. The shares jumped 3.3 per cent in London.

The volte-face makes sense. The assets constitute almost half of the net operating assets of BHP’s petroleum unit. The return on the capital employed to run them is a negative 3 per cent — compared with 12 per cent for the conventional side. The assets were part of a $20bn deal in 2011 and have had $10bn in writedowns in the past two years. BHP has sold some of the acreage in the past year and expects another sale to close in September. It wants to spend another $1.2bn to increase the attractiveness of its assets for potential buyers.

Aggressive cost control is key to staying in this game. Shale specialists ramp up supply rapidly if the oil price moves higher. Indeed, analysts at RBC think that this dynamic could constrain the oil price in a narrow range for the next two years.

Chucking out shale would help BHP meet its target of an overall 11 per cent ROCE. So far, it has boosted returns by cost cutting and by trimming long-term debt by an eighth to $29.2bn. In addition chief executive Andrew Mackenzie has vowed to keep net debt stable below $15bn. With iron ore and copper prices surging by more than a third in 12 months, shrinking rather than growing may be the harder challenge.

The “smart” investment which Elliott demands nevertheless requires buying into some long-term options. Canada’s Jansen potash mine could turn out to be one such example. Elliott moans about its poor capital return profile, too. But BHP does not expect to start large-scale production before 2023, by which time the potash cycle might well have turned back up.

That highlights the problem with activists. Their judgments on the unprofitable old investments of corporates such as BHP are made with the benefit of hindsight. Their conservative judgments on future investments meanwhile look short-sighted. The success of activists pushes industries that often invest too little further down that road.

Do you want to receive Lex in your inbox? Sign up for the weekly Best of Lex email at www.ft.com/newsletters.