No explanation is likely to placate passengers bumped off the hundreds of Ryanair flights that the airline has just cancelled. But the carrier’s admission that it “messed up” in booking leave for its pilots will be as welcome as a rancid ham-and-cheese panini from the in-flight menu.

Rosters and rotas are the mundane benchmark of competent operational management at any company with more than one member of staff. As everyone who has ever argued about a weekend shift or an unexpected call for holiday cover knows, the humble holiday spreadsheet, online calendar or wipe-on-wipe-off planner conceals a simmering pot of resentment.

Hence the plethora of initiatives to prevent it boiling over, ranging from ChurchDesk, an “all-in-one church management system”, to an international “nurse rostering competition” aimed at finding new solutions to the intractable problem of managing hospital workers.

At companies where lives are not on the line, the impact of unexpected sickness, scheduling snafus and shift changes is usually absorbed by staff goodwill. When that goodwill is used up, trouble ensues. If a specific group of highly qualified staff members is critical to the satisfactory and safe operation of the service, as with airline pilots, train drivers, doctors and nurses, the risk of disruption is even greater.

Ryanair’s need to shift to a new calendar-year leave schedule seems to have brought the system to breaking point

In the past 18 months, rosters and rotas have reportedly been at the root of discontent among staff at carriers including El Al of Israel, Cathay Pacific and India’s Jet Airways.

There is as yet no evidence of such a dispute at Ryanair. In fact, its formal statement tried to recast the cancellation of 2 per cent of its flights over the next six weeks as an attempt to improve punctuality in the 98 per cent of the timetable that is not affected. But this won’t wash.

The Irish Times on Monday quoted “pilot sources” saying that Irish authorities were now enforcing a new interpretation of EU safety rules. Ryanair’s need to shift to a new calendar-year leave schedule, combined with the impact of thunderstorms and air traffic delays and strikes, seems to have brought the system to breaking point.

Either way, Ryanair managers’ inability to forecast and deal with annual leave is a warning sign. And however the problem is resolved, one inevitable consequence will never be measured: the knock-on impact on the rotas and rosters of passengers who, having missed their flights home, were themselves unable to get back to work.

