Viktor Orban had a very bad day on Wednesday — or did he?

By conventional political standards, the Hungarian prime minister suffered a humiliation at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. MEPs — including more than 100 of his fellow European People’s party members — voted by 448 to 197 to censure Budapest over possible breaches of bloc rules and values. The leader’s domestic allies raged on social media that the ballot was invalid because, if the 48 abstentions had been included, support for the motion wouldn’t have reached the required two-thirds threshold.

But the vote may turn out to be more of a blow to the premier’s pride than his position.

The distant threat of EU sanctions is almost the least important part of the affair. Few foresee the day when Hungary will be stripped of its bloc voting rights. Even if some fellow member states have the stomach to push for it, the chance of them achieving the unanimity required looks tiny for now.

There’s also little read-across to simultaneous effort by Mr Orban’s political enemies to eject his Fidesz party from the EPP. The process is complex, with one route requiring at least seven different parties from five member states to push it and then approval at the party’s highest body for it to happen. There are also likely to be MEPs — and party grandees — who supported Wednesday’s vote against Hungary but will be wary of destabilising the EPP with European elections just eight months away.

Mr Orban has in any case been semi-estranged from his European political family for a while now. He is far from chummy with leading figures such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker. Leaving the party won’t cost him too many close personal relationships and patronage.

More likely is that he will jump before he is pushed, when he feels EPP membership has outlived its usefulness. The illiberal international being explored by groups now in government, such as Austria’s Freedom party and Italy’s League, is one alternative option. Former President Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon’s efforts to bolster Europe’s hard right are another.

The Hungarian leader could also parlay EU-level ruptures to further boost his domestic image as the scourge of pro-migration European elites. It is less than six months since that narrative won him a thumping election victory.

MEPs may have put Mr Orban at bay on Thursday — but he is far from beaten.

Chart du jour: Autumn gloom

Eurozone industrial production dropped in July, setting a gloomy tone for the months ahead, according to the FT’s Federica Cocco. The main fall was in production of energy and durable consumer goods (think electronics, furniture and jewellery). Italy fell by 1.3 per cent on the year but Germany was also hit — down 1.1 per cent over the prior month.

Trans-Europe Express

State of independence

Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday gave his annual “State of the Union” speech to MEPs — the moment in the political calendar when the commission president sets out his ambitions for the coming months. With less than a year remaining before the EU elections, the speech contained far fewer new initiatives than on previous occasions but there were still some eye-catching ideas, not least a pledge to turn the euro into a global reserve currency alongside the US dollar, a 10,000-strong European border force and an end to Daylight Savings Time. There were even some warm words for Theresa May’s Brexit plans.

Juncker names and shames

The European Commission president opens up to a small group of journalists, saying things about Mr Orban and Italy’s Matteo Salvini that he somehow omitted to say in his State of the Union speech. (Spiegel)

My rights, your copyright

After a star-studded lobbying battle that pitted the likes of Paul McCartney against Wikipedia’s Jimmy Wales, MEPs on Wednesday backed an update of EU copyright rules that could force services such as YouTube to carry out greater screening of content posted by their users ( FT)

Franco-German unity

Economic advisers to the French and German governments call for an overhaul of the euro area’s little-loved fiscal rules. ( FT)

Storm ahead for Merkel

Heribert Prantl of Süddeutsche Zeitung argues German’s grand coalition is merely a transitional government to prepare for the post-Merkel era. (SZ)

Merkel has developed her repressive talent so much that nobody can appear in position to replace her. But the time when this fact strengthened her is over . . . After the state election in Bavaria, after a hammer-hard defeat of the CSU, this question will revolve around the whole Union: who and what comes after her?

No deal, no sweat

Brexit minister Dominic Raab explains the latest batch of “no-deal notices” released on Thursday, and why Britain won’t stick to the terms of the EU financial settlement if it leaves without a deal. (Telegraph)

