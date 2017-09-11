Poland says it has legal grounds to demand German compensation

Poland has legal grounds to demand compensation from Germany for losses suffered during the second world war, a Polish parliamentary body declared on Monday.

The question of whether to reopen the question of war damages has been swirling around Polish politics since Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), raised the topic at the party’s congress in July.

Following Mr Kaczynski’s speech, a deputy from his party asked Poland’s Parliamentary Analysis Office (BAS) whether there was a legal basis to seek compensation. On Monday, the BAS said that Poland was entitled to do so and that the validity of its claims had not expired.

“The content of applicable international legal acts and postwar reparations practice, including [the] discriminatory policy of the Federal Republic of Germany towards Poland and Polish citizens in comparison with other countries . . . justifies Poland seeking compensation from Germany,” the BAS concluded.

The BAS put the 1939 value of the losses suffered by Poland at 258bn zl or $48.8bn. It did not say how much this equated to in today’s terms. Polish government officials have previously said that the figure could be close to $1tn.

The BAS’s opinion comes at a time when Polish-German relations are at a low, following German criticism of Warsaw’s controversial push to overhaul its judicial system, which Berlin fears could undermine Polish democracy.

Poland's Prime minister Beata Szydlo said she believed Poland had the right to claim reparations from Germany © AFP

It also follows weeks of escalating rhetoric from PiS politicians. Prime minister Beata Szydlo said on Thursday that she believed Poland “has the right” to claim reparations from Germany and that her government was “ready to lead such procedure” if and when a political decision were taken on the matter.

However, some observers think that the government’s rhetoric is aimed at a domestic, rather than an international audience. Despite the BAS’s findings, Poland’s foreign minister cautioned on Monday that it was not a foregone conclusion that Poland would submit a formal claim to Germany.

“Before the government takes an official stand on the reparations, further expertise will be needed, as well as a complex analysis of losses during the second world war,” Witold Waszczykowski, Poland’s foreign minister, told the public broadcaster TVP.

“Perhaps the discussion on reparations won’t bring the desired result, but the discussion should take place to make the German side realise the magnitude of the damage they caused.”

Poland’s Communist administration said in 1953 that it renounced the right to reparations and in 2004, the year Poland joined the EU, the then Polish government reiterated that the 1953 declaration still applied.

Steffen Seibert, spokesman for German chancellor Angela Merkel, said on Friday that while Germany accepted its responsibility for the “unbelievable crimes” of the second world war, it considered Poland’s 1953 declaration binding.

However, in its legal opinion, the BAS argued that the 1953 declaration was issued under pressure from the Soviet Union, and did not conform to Poland’s constitution. It did not address the implications of the Poland’s reaffirmation of the 1953 declaration in 2004.

Wladyslaw Czaplinski, a professor at the Institute of Legal Studies of the Polish Academy of Sciences, said that the analysis was “hard to agree with”, and that there was “no reason for [the 1953] renunciation to be ineffectual in international relations”.

He added: “All the things different deputies are saying are political nonsense, which has no support in law. We have to proceed on a legal basis, not on [the basis of] some anecdotes.”